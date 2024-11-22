Canada denies links between Nijjar murder and PM Modi, Jaishankar and NSA Doval





The Canadian government clarified on Friday November 22, 2024 that it was not aware of evidence linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to the June 2023 murder of the activist pro-Khalistan Hardeep Singh Nijjar. . The clarification came a day after a Canadian report based on a disclosure by a national security official in Ottawa linked the killing to India's top leadership, saying Mr. Nijjar's killing had been given the green light by Home Minister, Amit Shah, with the support of Mr. Jaishankar, Mr. Doval and Prime Minister Modi. However, Friday's statement from Nathalie G. Drouin, deputy clerk of the Privy Council and national security and intelligence adviser to the prime minister, called the information in the report speculative and inaccurate, adding: On October 14, due to a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of publicizing accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Indian government. The Government of Canada has not declared, and is not aware of, evidence linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to serious criminal activity in Canada. India reacted angrily to the Canadian report, calling it a smear campaign and ridicule. Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties, said official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Relations between Canada and India have been strained over the past year, particularly over accusations from Ottawa that Indian agents were behind the murder of Mr. Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia. British. . On October 29, the Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Morrison, confirmed before the parliamentary committee on public safety and national security in Ottawa that the Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, had ordered the attacks against pro-Khalistan activists on Canadian soil which led to the murder of Mr. Nijjar. He accused Interior Minister Shah of being the mastermind behind the campaign of violence and intimidation against Canadian citizens. The accusation was strongly denied by India

