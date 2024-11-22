Trump names Pam Bondi attorney general after Gaetz withdraws





United States President-elect Donald Trump has named veteran prosecutor Pam Bondi as his new attorney general, hours after Matt Gaetz withdrew her name.

Bondi has a long background in law enforcement and previously served as Florida's attorney general.

The 59-year-old is a longtime Trump ally who defended him during his first Senate impeachment trial.

Losing his first choice, Gaetz, to lead the Justice Department is a setback for Trump, but his new choice is expected to have a less bumpy ride from senators who must approve the nomination.

“Pam served as a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was tough on violent criminals and kept the streets safe for Florida families,” Trump said in a social media post announcing his choice.

Bondi has been close to Trump since his 2016 campaign, telling voters at a recent Trump rally that she considered him a “friend.”

In 2019, she joined the White House to focus on “proactive impeachment messaging,” serving as both legal advisor and defense attorney during his first impeachment – ​​during which he was acquitted.

She continued to serve on Trump's legal team in 2020 as it made false claims that the election was stolen from Trump due to voter fraud.

She also served on Trump's Commission on Opioid and Drug Abuse and, more recently, led the legal arm of the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank founded by former staffers of Trump.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bondi will become the nation's top law enforcement official, in charge of the Justice Department's more than 115,000 employees and a budget of approximately $45 billion (35 .7 billion).

She would also play a key role in trying to implement Trump's promise to punish his political enemies once he takes office.

She has sharply criticized the criminal charges filed against Trump, as well as special counsel Jack Smith, who indicted Trump in two federal cases.

For too long, the partisan Justice Department has been used as a weapon against me and other Republicans – Not anymore, Trump wrote Thursday evening.

“Pam will refocus the DOJ [Department of Justice] to his goal of fighting crime and making America safe again. »

Trump's other plans for the department include ending “militarized government,” protecting America's borders, dismantling criminal organizations and restoring Americans' “severely broken faith and trust” in the department.

Trump's transition team hopes Bondi's nomination journey will be less tumultuous than Gaetz's.

Reacting to the announcement, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham predicted Bondi would be confirmed quickly, calling his selection a grand slam, touchdown, hole-in-one, ace, hat trick, slam dunk, Olympic gold medal.

News of Bondi's appointment came about six hours after Gaetz said he would not seek the top cabinet post, following days of debate over whether to release a congressional report into allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Announcing his withdrawal, the 41-year-old said the controversy surrounding his potential nomination was “unfairly becoming a distraction” to the work of the new Trump administration.

The report included the findings of an investigation triggered by allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use. Gaetz vehemently denied the claims, but said he hoped to avoid an “unnecessarily prolonged brawl in Washington” by stepping down.

Later Thursday, Gaetz praised Bondi, calling her “a stellar pick for President Trump.”

It's unclear whether Gaetz, who resigned his House seat shortly after Trump named him attorney general, will now try to keep his seat.

Since his resounding election victory earlier this month, Trump has appointed several close allies to senior positions within his administration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cjr4g50wxp2o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos