Walmart reveals impact of Trump pricing plan and social media isn't happy





President-elect Donald Trump has promised tariffs when he returns to office, and on Tuesday Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said it would likely lead to higher costs at its stores.

We never want to raise prices, Rainey told CNBC. Our model is at low prices every day. But there will likely be instances where prices increase for consumers.

The fact that he is making this revelation now has not gone down well on social media.

(Walmart) why now? someone wrote about X, tagging the company. Why didn't you talk about it before the elections!

Shoppers welcome (Walmart), another person wrote. The company is letting you know that it will raise prices when Trump imposes his tariffs.

Others questioned whether the store should raise prices much.

(Walmart), why are you considering raising your product prices due to (Donald Trump's) overseas tariff plan if you source Walmart brand products locally? another wrote. But I receive other products. These come from companies that source from China/Vietnam/Japan.

I've heard that (Walmart) and other mega-corporations are raising their prices now, based on what they think will happen with Trump's tariffs next year? another wrote about X. That's greed, not foresight. It would take a few quarters, or even a full year, to see the impact of customs duties on their results.

There have been many other discussions on the subject on Elon Musk's social media platform.

Walmart isn't the only store to suggest prices could rise. According to CNBC, Lowes Chief Financial Officer Brandon Sink said that about 40% of the company's cost of goods sold comes from outside the United States, including direct imports and national brand merchandise.

Sink told the site that the tariffs would certainly increase product costs.

And, according to CNBC, on a call earlier this month, National Retail Federation CEO Matthew Shay described the tariffs as a tax on American families. Shay said the policy would lead to inflation and rising prices and result in job losses.

So people are unhappy with Walmart, and they might also be unhappy with many other retailers if tariffs are actually implemented.

Time will tell.

