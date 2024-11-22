Speculative, inaccurate: Trudeau govt denies Canadian media report linking PM Modi and S Jaishankar to Nijjar murder plot | News from India





A day after a Canadian media outlet claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were aware of an alleged plot to assassinate Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Justin Trudeau's government denied making a statement linking India's top leaders to the affair. A report in The Globe and Mail said Canadian security agencies believe Prime Minister Modi knew about Nijjar's murder, citing an unnamed senior national security official. India said such ridiculous statements should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Now, calling it speculative and inaccurate, the Canadian government said it is also not aware of any evidence that Prime Minister Modi was aware of such serious criminal activity. On October 14, due to a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and its officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by officers of the Indian government. The Government of Canada has not declared, and is not aware of any evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar or NSA Doval to serious criminal activity in Canada, according to a statement from the Privy Council of Canada, signed by the Prime Minister's National Security and Intelligence Advisor. Nathalie G Drouin read. Canadian security agencies believe Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia and other violent plots, according to a Globe and Mail report, according to a senior government official. national security who worked on the intelligence assessment of Foreign Interference Operations from New Delhi to Canada. The newspaper also mentioned that Canadian and American intelligence services linked the assassination operations to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The unnamed official also reportedly said that Doval and Jaishankar were also in the know. Responding to the report, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday: “We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ridiculous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Last month, Canada alleged that Amit Shah orchestrated a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence operations targeting Sikh separatists operating in Canada. The allegations were made by Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison, who told a parliamentary committee that it was he who confirmed Shah's name to The Washington Post. India had summoned a representative of the Canadian High Commission and lodged its strong objections over the serious allegations leveled by the minister against Shah. Our actions included summoning the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday, where we delivered a diplomatic note regarding the work of the Standing Committee on Public Security and National Security in Ottawa, dated October 29, 2024, Jaiswal said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/canada-modi-jaishankar-nijjar-murder-plot-9682855/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos