Politics
Some Hamas leaders in Gaza could move to Türkiye
Some of the remaining Hamas leaders in Gaza may move to Türkiye, two Israeli sources said. Jewish insider this week, a few days after Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar's visit to Ankara.
Additionally, at least two senior Hamas officials left Qatar for Turkey, an Israeli diplomatic source and a senator briefed by Israeli officials told JI. Reports of the development are also sparking frustration on Capitol Hill, particularly among lawmakers who have spent months advocating for the expulsion of Hamas leaders from Qatar.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed opening to expel Hamas leaders from Gaza in the past, as part of a comprehensive ceasefire that included their surrender and the release of hostages, and a source close to him said Thursday that this remained his position.
Israel has killed many senior Hamas leaders, including its leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. The Israeli official did not provide further details on the circumstances under which Hamas leaders might leave Gaza, where Israel has been in tight control since October 7.
Bar traveled to Türkiye meet Ibrahim Kalin, the country's intelligence chief. Israeli media said they discussed a possible role for Turkey in negotiations to free Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
Michael Milshtein, director of the Palestinian Studies Forum at Tel Aviv University, remains skeptical of reports that Hamas has moved its leadership abroad, from Qatar to Turkey.
We have denials from Turkey and Hamas, Milshtein said. six months ago [former Hamas leader Ismail] Haniyeh spent a few weeks in Türkiye and some claimed that the leadership had changed, which turned out to be false. I would be very careful. Some members may have moved but the main offices have certainly not reopened in Türkiye.
Lawmakers expressed frustration and concern this week that Turkey, a NATO ally, allegedly sheltered Hamas leaders expelled from Qatar.
In a joint statement first shared with JI, Senators Ted Budd (R-NC), Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) said it was disappointing that Turkey hosted the Hamas leaders with open arms after the expulsion from Qatar. of these terrorists.
Wicker is the new chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Senators called it unseemly for a NATO member to harbor designated foreign terrorists with allied blood and hostages on their hands, especially those who have already been criminally charged.
They called on Turkey to respect the extradition treaty with the United States and deliver the indicted Hamas leaders to the United States.
This is an opportunity to improve relations between Turkey and Congress and strengthen the bonds of our friendship, the trio continued.
A bipartisan group of 39 House members wrote separately Thursday to Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Avril Haines to express concern over the reports.
We are seriously concerned about the security implications of a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) potentially harboring and assisting Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization designated by the United States and the United States. European Union, lawmakers said, demanding an immediate and classified briefing on the situation. Reports of Hamas' possible move of its headquarters to Turkey, a NATO ally, are deeply concerning and significantly aggravate existing concerns about Turkey's relationship with the terrorist group.
The letter was led by Reps. Dan Goldman (D-NY), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), several of whom joined groups of lawmakers as part from a series of letters this year raising growing concerns about Turkey's anti-Israel turn. Among all these press releases, the last letter has by far the largest number of signatories.
The signatories requested confirmation of reports and information on the nature of the Turkish government's relationship with Hamas, whether Hamas is carrying out terrorist operations from Turkey, how the United States will respond to Turkey's actions, and whether the United States will seek to extradite Hamas leaders from Türkiye. .
Representatives. Steny Hoyer (D-Md), Don Bacon (R-NE), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Grace Meng (Democrat-NY), Brad Schneider (Democrat-IL), Haley Stevens (Democrat-MI), Steve Cohen (Democrat-TN), Dina Titus (D-NV), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), John Sarbanes (D-MD), Lois Frankel (D-FL), Norma Torres (D-CA), Mike Flood (R -MS), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL), Nick Lalota (R-NY), David Trone (D-MD), Juan Vargas (D-CA), Max Miller (R-OH), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Zach Nunn (R-IA), Darren Soto (D-FL), Tom Suozzi (D -NY), David Valadao (R-CA), Shri Thanedar (D-MI), Wiley Nickel (D-NC), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Brian Mast (R-FL), Susie Lee (D-NV) ), Don Davis (D-NC) and Robert Menendez (D-NJ) also signed the letter.
Budd separately lamented to JI this week the consequences of this development for NATO and Turkish-American relations.
It's very disheartening that they would do this, Budd said. Turkey has a chance to improve its relations with NATO, including its relations with the United States, and ensure that it is expelled there as well.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Turkey has often played both sides of the street and the United States should push hard to be on our side and take action against Hamas officials who might hide there.
We have some capacity to act thanks to our military relations and Turkey's membership in NATO, Blumenthal said. He said he had seen reports of Hamas leaders being there, but had not yet verified them.
Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) told JI that while he had no independent confirmation of the reports, he thought it was absolutely something we needed to investigate. We need to find out if they are only moving from Qatar to Turkey, which defeats the reason we want Qatar to expel these senior Hamas officials.
