This is how GK Barry became famous





Were still in the early days of I'm a celebrity, get me out of here where campmates are all best friends, happy to cooperate and eager to take jobs like “cleaning duty” or “camp leader”. The hunger hasn't really set in, so when their comrades fail to bring back stars from a Bushtucker Trial, they still get a pat on the back for trying. However, it's only a matter of time before the bean and rice diet turns people's hunger into anger, and suddenly it's not so good when the nation are selected for the next trial. This year, GK Barry and Dean McCullough were quickly chosen as this season's chosen cats and have already completed two challenges each with varying degrees of success. Most recently, the couple received zero stars out of a possible ten in their essay Drown in the Dumps. Many viewers at home may be wondering who GK Barry is and how exactly she earned a spot inI'm a celebrityalongside featherweight boxing champion Barry McGuigan, McFly's Danny Jones and Dancing on Ice's Oti Mabuse. GK Barry became a household name thanks to I'm a Celeb Imago His rise to fame began in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, GK Barry was known simply as Grace Keeling and was studying film at Nottingham Trent University. She began making videos under the username GK Barry, a combination of her initials and the last name of her best friend Tatiana Barry, and she quickly amassed a following, gaining over a million followers in a single year. Looking back, Grace admits that she struggled to find her voice in her first TikToks, and they are very different from the material she posts today. One of those early videos was an impression of Boris Johnson, and Grace later admitted: “One thing I learned is not to do politics online because it doesn't come off well. I've had a lot of people in the comments with British flags in their names coming for me. Her very first TikTok was a video detailing how a boy from her area tricked her into a video in which she included his username and full face, a move the more media-savvy GK Barry would never make . The first few videos also feature the finger down trend where she once again reveals a lot of personal information. I can't watch this TikTok because it got me in so much trouble, what a stupid idiot. I don't know why I posted this and what she now admits to is a fake Essex accent. Little by little, Grace found her place, and the likes and follows poured in. After gaining momentum online, in April 2022 she officially launched her own podcast,saving graceunder The Fellas Studios, where his first guest was fellow TikToker Max Balegde. In November 2022, she launched into the world of reality TV competitions and participated in the show Footasylum.Locked uponline reality series. In this show, ten creators compete in challenges for two weeks to see who will emerge victorious and take home 10,000. From there, she frequently collaborated with other influencers like Nella Rose, Chunkz and Yung Filly, who makes currently under investigation for multiple rape charges. In February 2024, she hosted Chunkz and Yung Filly on her podcast, but she deleted the episode later that year following the accusations against Filly. In February 2023, she made her first television appearance onLove Island Aftersunand led a KFC campaign that same summer. Today, she's a bona fide household name, with her secondsaving gracetour in March 2024 to a sold-out crowd and featuring guests including TOWIE legend Gemma Collins, Love Islands Hannah Elizabeth, glamor model Katie Price and many more. In August 2024, she became the youngest panelist on Loose Women and was born the same year as her first episode in 1999. In October, she appeared on Big Brother late and liveand she has already participated in The weakest link, The wheel And CelebrityAbility. She also began her first high-profile relationship with Ipswich Town footballer Ella Rutherford. Thanks to her I'm a celebrity looks, she's on her way to becoming a household name.

