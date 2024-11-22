Canada says there is no evidence linking PM Modi to Hardeep Singh Nijjars murder





Ottawa: The Canadian government on Friday officially denied a report in Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper that attempted to link the death of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister S .Jaishankar. , and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Nathalie G Drouin, Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister, said in the statement released by the Privy Council Office: “On October 14, due to a significant threat and continued public safety, RCMP and officials have taken the extraordinary step of publicizing accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Indian government. Get Latest Mathrubhumi Updates in English The statement added: “The Government of Canada has not stated, and is not aware of any evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar or NSA Doval to serious criminal activities in Canada.” “Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate,” the statement concluded. On November 20, India strongly refuted the reports and said they should be dismissed with “the contempt they deserve.” The Foreign Office stressed that such “smear campaigns” would only “further damage our already strained ties”. “We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ridiculous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Smear campaigns like this only harm further to our already strained ties,” the MEA said. spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal. India's ties with Canada have deteriorated sharply, with India repeatedly expressing deep concern over extremism, culture of violence and anti-Indian activities in Canada and asking Canadian authorities to take action against these activities. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had claimed to have “credible allegations” of India's hand in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year. India has denied all the allegations, calling them “absurd” and “motivated”, and accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in its country. Earlier, India recalled six diplomats from Canada after they were declared “persons of interest” by the Canadian government in the investigation into the murder of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was killed outside the Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. year. ANI

