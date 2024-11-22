Politics
Trkiye not backing down on its energy self-sufficiency goal (Erdoan)
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Friday highlighted the crucial importance of energy and said recent regional crises have highlighted the risks of external dependence, affirming Trkiye's efforts to deploy all resources to ensure self-sufficiency.
The war between Russia and Ukraine, which is now past its thousandth day, has particularly highlighted the risks of dependence on foreign energy sources,” Erdoan told the Istanbul Energy Forum .
However, Trkiye was one of the countries that best weathered this turbulent period thanks to balanced relations with the two warring parties, the president said.
In contrast, European countries directly felt the energy crisis triggered by the war and faced serious difficulties, he added.
Trkiye has limited oil and natural gas resources and has been investing for more than a decade in the exploration of hydrocarbon resources and renewable sources like wind and solar power to meet its growing electricity demand.
It is seeking to adopt nuclear power as part of its renewable energy efforts, seeking to integrate cleaner resources into its energy mix.
Recent challenges have underlined the vital importance of security of energy supply, Erdoan said, stressing that the government attaches great importance to reducing external dependence and easing the pressure that energy costs exert. on the economy.
We prioritize energy sustainability, reducing dependence on foreign sources, and reducing our energy costs because, unlike many neighboring countries, we are a nation that must purchase the majority of its energy abroad,” he underlined.
“With the goal of a fully energy independent Trkiye, we continue our path with confidence, without neglecting any area and without giving in to pressure from marginal groups,” he added.
Even if there is no crisis currently, Erdoan said that “it is still necessary to be ready to guarantee security of energy supply.”
A steep energy bill
The president then highlighted Trkiye's heavy energy import bill, which he said represents the biggest burden of the country's trade deficit.
Last year, Trkiye had to pay around $70 billion for its energy imports. In 2023, imports of crude oil and petroleum products reached 49 million tons, and imports of natural gas reached 50 billion cubic meters, Erdoan said.
“This energy bill is the main reason for our trade deficit, and it represents a significant amount for any country,” he stressed.
Ensuring sustainable economic development and growth with such a heavy import product is not easy, he stressed.
“Trkiye has accomplished a difficult challenge and over the past 20 years has grown on average by 5.4% per year. Hopefully in the coming period we will continue to grow above the global average,” he added.
Erdoan highlighted the ever-increasing energy needs as the population grows, welfare levels increase and industrialization advances.
“To maintain economic growth, public welfare, and the country’s industrialization and development without compromise, we must mobilize all available resources,” he said.
Based on these realities, Erdoan said Trkiye strives to maximize its potential in all fields, from mining to oil and natural gas, and from wind to solar energy.
“No matter what anyone says, we are determined not to make our country dependent on anyone in any area, including energy. We will not back down from this path,” the president said.
With seven gas pipelines, two floating LNG terminals and 15 entry points, Trkiye has the potential to become one of the world's leading centers for energy trading, according to Erdoan.
Renewable thrust
For more than two decades, Trkiye has made significant investments in clean and renewable energy and launched major projects in wind, geothermal, solar and nuclear energy.
“We have increased the share of renewable energy in our total installed capacity to 60%. With this rate, we are ranked fifth in Europe and 11th in the world,” Erdoan said.
“Our goal is to be top three in Europe and top nine in the world by 2025.”
Current installed wind and solar power capacity stands at 31,000 megawatts (MW), a figure that Erdoan says is expected to increase to 120,000 megawatts by 2035.
Trkiye plans to build at least three nuclear power plants with a nuclear production capacity of 15,000 megawatts. It aims to complement them with up to 5,000 MW of small modular reactors (SMR) to diversify its electricity production mix.
A four-reactor plant, Akkuyu, is under construction in the Mediterranean region and is being built by Russian conglomerate Rosatom. Trkiye plans a second in the Black Sea province of Sinop and a third in the northwestern region of Thrace.
Once fully operational, the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will cover 10% of Trkiye's electricity needs and avoid the annual import of 7 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 35 million tonnes of carbon emissions, he said. he noted.
“With the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant project, we are not only realizing our country's 70-year dream, but also providing clean energy,” he said.
“One of the reasons we are turning to nuclear power is because it does not have a negative impact on the climate crisis.”
The goal is to reach a nuclear power capacity of 20,000 megawatts by 2050, Erdoan said.
