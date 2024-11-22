Microsoft urges Donald Trump to fight harder against hacks from Russia and China





Unlock the White House Watch newsletter for free

Your guide to what the 2024 US elections mean for Washington and the world

Microsoft president called on Donald Trump to fight harder against cyberattacks from Russia, China and Iran, amid a wave of state-sponsored hacks targeting US government officials and election campaigns .

Brad Smith, who is also vice president and chief legal officer of the major tech company, told the Financial Times that cybersecurity deserves to be a more important issue in international relations and called on the US president-elect to send a strong message .

“I hope the Trump administration will push harder against cyberattacks against nation states, particularly those from Russia, China and Iran,” Smith said. We should not tolerate the level of attacks we are seeing today.

Ransomware attacks against U.S. companies have increased in recent years, often carried out by criminal gangs that Smith said were tolerated…and in some cases even facilitated by the Russian government.

Last week, U.S. law enforcement accused China of launching a massive cyberespionage campaign, breaking into several U.S. telecommunications networks in the run-up to this month's election.

Smith said Joe Biden's administration has made enormous progress in strengthening cybersecurity protections, but added: “More steps are needed, particularly to deter and deter these other countries from triggering these cyberattacks.

A recent Microsoft study found that its customers face more than 600 million cyberattacks every day, with criminal gangs and state groups increasingly teaming up to share tools and even conduct joint operations.

Smith told the U.S. Senate in September that Russia, China and Iran had stepped up digital efforts to interfere in this year's global elections, including in the United States.

However, Microsoft's own security standards have come under fire in recent months. A damning report from the US Cyber ​​Safety Review Board released in March said its security culture was inadequate, highlighting a cascade… of preventable errors that last year allowed Chinese hackers to access hundreds of email accounts, including those belonging to top U.S. government security officials. official, hosted on Microsoft cloud systems.

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said in response that the company would prioritize security above all else, including tying staff pay to security.

Recommended

The company is also making changes to its Windows operating system to help customers recover more quickly from incidents such as the July global IT outage caused by a botched security update from CrowdStrikes.

Beyond cybersecurity, Smith said it's a little early to determine the precise impact of a second Trump administration on the tech industry. Any anticipated liberalization of M&A regulations in the United States will have to be weighed against continued monitoring of deals in other parts of the world, he said.

Smith also reiterated his call for the US government to help accelerate exports of key US digital technologies, particularly to the Middle East and Africa, after the Biden administration imposed export controls on AI chips, fearing the technology could be leaked in China.

We really need now to standardize processes so that American technology can reach these other parts of the world as quickly as Chinese technology, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/e56329e9-2cf9-4a37-b6c0-f0e0e3695e18 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos