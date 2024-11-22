What a 2001 brawl between a deputy prime minister and a constituent tells us about the changing nature of British politics

The warm tributes paid to John Prescott, a former deputy prime minister who has died aged 86, reflect a memorable politician from a seemingly bygone era. Although his accomplishments during his long career are vast, the lasting image for most people is that of Prescott punching a voter during the 2001 general election campaign.

During a visit to Rhyl, North Wales, Prescott was hit by an egg thrown by a local man and responded with a left hook. The altercation turned into a real fight in the street, all of which was filmed. Prescott later joked that he had told Tony Blair that he had been in contact with the public that day.

New Labour's election campaigns were tightly choreographed affairs. The media was managed assiduously and politicians were ruthlessly kept on message. You would think that punching a voter in the face on live television might have derailed the campaign, but Blair managed to shake it off the next day with a simple: Well, John is John. Prescott faced no criminal or political repercussions. He didn't even come close to losing his job.

As funny as it may seem today, the lightness with which the incident was treated at the time is incredible. The idea that former Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden could have knocked a member of the public to the ground during the July election campaign is unimaginable. And while one can imagine it, the idea that this could have happened without political or legal consequences is incredulous.

The policy has of course changed over the past two decades. Blair advocated a big tent approach after the division of the 1980s. Whereas Margaret Thatcher's attitude was to categorize those, even in her own party, who were among us (or not), Blair instead said that if you don't You are not against us, you are for us. This approach gave birth to an unbeatable electoral coalition in 1997 and 2001 (and until 2005).

Today, politics is much more polarized, especially given the electoral divide formed following Brexitwhich pitted Remainers against Leavers and spawned a period of populist politics in which easy answers are offered to solve complex problems. This means a division quite different from the ideological nature of the 1980s. It is much nastier and can be dangerous for politicians who think outside the box. Just consider the column inches and the Westminster speech dedicated to Prime Minister Keir Starmers' glasses, donated by a party donor.

So that teaches us that politics is a different place and today Prescott wouldn't get away with that left hook, would he?

Well no. The fact is, there has never been a time when a national politician could be expected to punch a voter during an election campaign without consequence. Prescott got away with it in 2001, partly because of his authenticity: he was the Heineken figure who could reach a part of the electorate that Blair could not. He was a working-class traditionalist whose background and attitudes reflected the lives of voters far more resonantly than his elegant boss.

But there was another reason. Most people who watched the incident thought this guy deserved it. After all, he assaulted Prescott, without provocation, while he was going about his business. Ordinary people thought their own reaction would be much the same.



Alamy/David Kendall



Ronald Reagan once said about politics: If you explain, you lose. Starmer found himself explaining far too much about where he acquired his new glasses, but not just because of the change in political climate. Maybe Prescott didn't need to explain because, like it or not, there was a very relevant unreconstructed human in the exhibit. And that is why his death is remembered fondly.

So, far from a bygone era when candidates could act with impunity, today there may be opportunities for politicians to take advantage in more cynical ways.

As Prime Minister, Boris Johnson's behavior was different from that of Prescott. He got away with it (for a while) by breaking his own laws, repeatedly lying to Parliament, treating the constitution and public life as his toy, and handing out dozens of lucrative public contracts for supporters among many other sins. He was able to do this because he constructed an authentic and distinctive image that differentiated him from his contemporaries. But he also exploited populism and current political divisions, using them as a shield against criticism.

Prescott, like Johnson, represented a kind of authenticity that meant his actions could be dismissed; everyone got away with things that other politicians never could have done. But while Prescott will always be associated with that punch, Johnson left a legacy that history will not treat kindly. And so, it remains to be seen, when Boris Johnson finally dies, whether his behavior and personality will be remembered with as much affection.