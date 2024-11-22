Trump and several of his Cabinet members accused of sexual misconduct





WASHINGTON (AP) While Matt Gaetz withdrew from the attorney general nomination process, President-elect Donald Trump has chosen several other people for his cabinet and key positions who have been accused of some form of sexual misconduct.

Trump himself has long been accused of abusing or mistreating women and was once caught boasting about grabbing women by the genitals. He was found liable by a New York City jury for sexual abuse and defamation and was ultimately ordered to pay the woman, E. Jean Carroll, $83 million in damages.

Overall, there are a striking number of incidents in which potential high-ranking government officials from the second Trump administration are facing allegations of sexual abuse. Trump and all of his government nominees have denied the allegations against them, with some of those accused arguing that the cases were politically motivated.

Here's a look at what we know about these cases:

President-elect Donald Trump

Last year, New York jurors found Trump responsible for the sexual abuse of Carroll, a columnist, in 1996.

The verdict was split: Jurors rejected Carroll's claim that she had been raped, finding Trump responsible for a lesser degree of sexual abuse. Jurors also found Trump responsible for defaming Carroll over his allegations. Trump did not attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read.

Carroll was among a dozen women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment. She went public in her 2019 memoir with her allegation that the Republican raped her in the dressing room of a posh Manhattan department store.

Trump denied it, saying he never met Carroll at the store and did not know her. He called her a weirdo who made up a fraudulent and false story to sell her memoir. He also denied other women's allegations.

Pete Hegseth, nominee for Secretary of Defense

A woman told police she was sexually assaulted in 2017 by Hegseth after he took her phone, blocked the door to a California hotel room and refused to let her leave, according to a report detailed investigation released this week.

Hegseth told police at the time that the encounter was consensual and denied any wrongdoing, according to the report.

News of the allegations surfaced last week when local authorities released a brief statement confirming that a woman had accused Hegseth of sexual assault in October 2017 after he spoke at a Republican for Women event in Monterey .

Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, said in a statement that the police report confirms what I have always said, that the incident was thoroughly investigated and police concluded that the allegations were false, which is why no charges were filed.

Parlatore said a payment was made to the woman in a confidential settlement a few years after the police investigation because Hegseth feared she was prepared to take legal action which he feared would have may have led to his firing from Fox News, where he was a popular host. Parlatore would not reveal the amount of the payment.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services

A woman who babysat Kennedy and his second wife told Vanity Fair magazine that he groped her in the late 1990s, when she was 23. Kennedy did not deny the allegation, saying in a podcast: I had a very, very turbulent youth. He sent an apology to the woman after the story was published.

According to an interview the woman gave this week with USA Today, she said she was babysitting her children at Kennedy's home in Mount Kisco, New York. She said the assault happened shortly after she started working there. During a meeting at the kitchen table with Kennedy and another person, she said she felt him rubbing his leg under the table.

She told the newspaper that another time Kennedy, then 46, asked her to apply lotion to him while he was shirtless and she agreed because she wanted to get it over with. And he grabbed her from the kitchen pantry and groped her, blocking her escape. She stayed on the job for a few more months before leaving.

Linda McMahon, nominee for Secretary of Education

A complaint filed last month alleges that McMahon knowingly permitted the sexual exploitation of children by a World Wrestling Entertainment employee as early as the 1980s. She denies the allegations.

The suit was filed in October in Maryland, where a recent law change removed the state's statute of limitations on child sex abuse claims, opening the door for victims to sue regardless their age or the time that has passed.

The complaint alleges that Melvin Phillips, who died in 2012, targeted young men from disadvantaged backgrounds and hired them as ring boys to help prepare for wrestling matches. Phillips then attacked them in his dressing room, his hotels and even in the wrestlers' locker room, according to the complaint filed on behalf of five men.

The abuse detailed in the lawsuit occurred over several years during Phillips' long tenure with the organization, from the 1970s to the early 1990s. Due to his death, Phillips is not among the named defendants.

Instead, the suit targets WWE founders Linda McMahon and her husband Vince, who built the organization into the powerhouse it is today. The couple was well aware of Phillips' blatant misbehavior but did little to stop it, according to the complaint.

This civil lawsuit based on allegations dating back more than thirty years is filled with slanderous lies, exaggerations and misrepresentations regarding Linda McMahon, Laura Brevetti, Linda McMahon's attorney, said in a statement. The matter was then investigated by the company's lawyers and the FBI, who found no reason to continue the investigation. Ms. McMahon will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit and will undoubtedly ultimately succeed.

Brevetti has confirmed that Linda and Vince McMahon are separated.

Elon Musk and Trump's choice to lead the new Department of Government Effectiveness

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was accused of sexual misconduct by a flight attendant hired by SpaceX who worked on his private jet in 2016. He denied the claim.

A 2022 report from Business Insider said SpaceX paid the woman $250,000 in severance in 2018 in exchange for her agreeing not to take legal action over her claim.

Business Insider's report was based on the account of a friend of the flight attendant, who said the flight attendant told him about the incident shortly after it happened. The report also states that the flight attendant was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement that prohibits her from discussing the payment or anything else regarding Musk and SpaceX.

SpaceX did not respond to emails seeking comment Friday.

Musk responded to the allegations on Twitter, which he was buying at the time they surfaced.

And, for the record, these wild accusations are completely false, he wrote in response to a user who tweeted in support of him.

He replied to another: In my 30 years of career, including the entire MeToo era, there is nothing to report, but, as soon as I say that I intend to restore freedom expression on Twitter and voting Republican, suddenly there is

Matt Gaetz, who withdrew as Trump's pick for attorney general

The former Florida congressman was implicated in a sex trafficking investigation by the Justice Department that he was tasked with leading. He was also under scrutiny by the House Ethics Committee over allegations of sexual misconduct until his resignation from Congress this week. He later withdrew his name for review.

Gaetz has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and said last year that the Justice Department's investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving minor girls had concluded without any federal charges against him.

Federal investigators have examined a trip Gaetz took to the Bahamas with a group of women and a doctor who donated to his campaign, and whether the women were paid or received gifts to have sex with men , according to people familiar with the matter. not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation.

Two female House investigators said Gaetz paid them for sex and one of the women said she saw him having sex with a 17-year-old, according to an attorney for the women.

The committee began its review of Gaetz in April 2021, postponed its work in response to a request from the Justice Department, and resumed its work shortly after Gaetz announced that the Justice Department had terminated a sex trafficking investigation.

___

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

