How much political support does Jokowi have for Ridwan Kamil?





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Former President Joko Widodo gave political support to Ridwan Kamil In the 2024 Jakarta elections, Ridwan, number one candidate for governor, visited Jokowi in Solo to discuss the future of Jakarta. During the meeting, Ridwan received a lot of advice from Jokowi regarding his experiences when he was governor of DKI Jakarta. The instructions given by Jokowi to Ridwan were principles regarding building a city that must be fair, be a Pancasila leader and welcome everyone. “To be a leader, one must understand the challenges of the future, which could be different in the next five years. I learned from the example of Pak Jokowi when he was governor,” he said. declared. Apart from that, on this occasion, Jokowi said that Ridwan Kamil had experience as governor of West Java Province. Apart from this, Jokowi also had a meeting with Ridwan Kamil, Monday evening, November 18, 2024. The meeting took place at Kaizen Heritage Cafe, Cempaka Putih, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta. During the meeting, Jokowi immediately gave a speech and outlined his reasons for supporting Ridwan Kamil for Jakarta Governor for the 2024-2029 period. “If you ask me, why am I (supporting) Ridwan Kamil? Because of the track record. I repeat. Why am I Ridwan Kamil? “Because of the record,” Jokowi said. What is political support? Endorsement in a political context, such as that achieved by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the DKI Jakarta Pilkada, refers to the support or recommendation given by a public figure or figure to a particular candidate in an election. In the case of DKI Jakarta Pilkada, Jokowi, who previously served as Governor of DKI Jakarta, gave his support to Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) who at the time was running for a second term as governor. This support is often considered important, because the support of popular figures or high-ranking officials can increase the popularity and credibility of the supported candidate. This support may take the form of words, campaigning, or confirmation that the candidate has the appropriate abilities and vision to lead. In the context of the DKI regional elections, Jokowi's support is a very influential factor, given that Jokowi enjoys a strong support base among the public and is widely known for his performance as president. Besides Jokowi, President Prabowo Subianto also extended his support by conveying his support to the candidate couple for governor and deputy governor of Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen. Prabowo conveyed this statement via a short video uploaded to the official Instagram account of the couple running for governor and deputy governor of Central Java Number 2, Luthfi-Yasin, @luthfiyasinofficial, Saturday, November 9, 2024. In the short video, Prabowo is seen wearing a blue shirt and standing between Luthfi and Yasin. According to Prabowo, Luthfi-Yasin is the person he trusts to lead Central Java in the next five years. Luthfi is a former Central Java police chief, while Gus Yasin is a former deputy governor of Central Java, so they both have experience in that province. “I think they will be a very good team and will work with me in the middle,” he said. MICHELLE GABRIELA | MYESHA FATINA RACHMAN | BETWEEN

