Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder





Islamabad:

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, said in a video message on Thursday that in Pakistan's political environment, Khan was like the lotus flower emerging from the mud.

Bushra Bibi said Khan is suffering because he is fighting for the sake of real freedom and justice of the nation.

“In the entire political system of Pakistan, Khan is like the lotus flower emerging from the mud. We must save Khan because the difference between these people and Khan is that they want to come to power, and Khan only comes to please to Allah. He is fighting only for true freedom and justice. Many people say that in our meetings we raise slogans of Al-Jahad. We never ask our workers to raise slogans of Jihad and Khan. is punished for his own. determined to defend the freedom and justice of the country,” she said.

24: pic.twitter.com/ewYDWld6LP

PTI (@PTIofficial) November 21, 2024

Bushra Bibi called on party supporters from all walks of life to join the November 24 protest.

“Today I came to give a message to Khan. He appealed to the whole of Pakistan that on November 24, everyone should take part in the protest. This war is not only for Khan, but it is is the real freedom war in your country. Khan invited people from all walks of life to join this protest. He called on students, teachers, farmers, human rights activists and even drivers. rickshaws to join the demonstration. said that if the children joined the protest, then God willing it will succeed. Khan told the judges and appealed to the lawyers to tell them that I am in prison today for violating the law, he is. so your duty to participate in the protest, from everywhere and any organization, lawyers should lead their uniform and reach Islamabad on November 24, Khan sent us many messages but we will bring them with time before you. she declared.

Bushra Bibi said the only condition for Khan to change the date of the protest is that he comes out of prison, addresses the nation himself and gives the action plan to the people.

“Many people say that we need to change the date of November 24. And we will make fun of Khan. Only one condition can change the date, and that is that Khan comes out and tells people the line of action himself Apart from this, the date will not change at any cost. Therefore, if you receive a wrong message, you should not believe it because Khan has sent a special message that the date will not be canceled until. he will not himself have spoken to the people of this nation itself,” she said.

Bibi called on everyone to participate in the protest and questioned those responsible, emotionally calling out that the protesters are their family. She urged them not to hurt or oppress them. She also said that the PTI has never taken justice into its own hands and will never do so.

“It is your duty to all of us and our community as we as a society are witnessing such things about how the PTI was tortured. I want to request the officials and police personnel that these are your brothers and sisters who came out to the protests. Why are you oppressing them? It's their legal right. How can you take the laws into your own hands? laws in addition, we are being blamed and imprisoned. Why? We have never taken laws into our own hands and we never will,” she said.

Bibi said lawyers and judges must protest in favor of Imran Khan as he is imprisoned for fighting for the good of the country.

“Today, Khan is imprisoned so that the country gets justice. So, is it not the duty of lawyers and judges to participate in the protests? Or does Pakistan belong only to Khan? Should Khan do all the sacrifices? Don't you all belong to this country? And you don't do business here? Khan was 72 at home with? all the comforts and enjoying life? Today, he remains in a small prison, where he has been staying for more than a year and a half. He remains there so that justice is done in this place, isn't it? the duty of judges and lawyers who claim to uphold the law, to demonstrate for a person who wants justice? They also sit quietly that a petition has been filed to stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. No law states that a person can be prevented from demonstrating. stop this injustice. These protesters are your brothers, sisters and children… How long will you do such things to your country, and how many people will be punished? she said.

Bushra Bibi also said that Khan would not take revenge, as he believes it is wrong for a person in power to do so. She also called on party supporters and workers not to take the law into their hands.

“We ask you not to take the law into your hands. It is fake news that Khan will take revenge. He says that taking revenge after coming to power means attracting the wrath of God. Khan has been saying this all the time that I After passing the prison, I felt a connection with Allah I learned to open the door of forgiveness after coming to power, not the one of oppression The one who says that Khan will take revenge always said that. 'he had never done it I thought to myself. avenge because God not only likes to take revenge, nor should a man take revenge after he comes to power,” she said.

Earlier today, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) handed over Imran Khan to the police for five days' remand in a case at New Town Police Station, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, the case includes charges of arson, resisting law enforcement, property damage and other related offenses. Anti-terrorism clauses were also added to the case against Imran Khan.

