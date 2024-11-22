Trump chooses Pam Bondi as attorney general after Matt Gaetz withdraws





After former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from his bid for attorney general, President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that he was selecting Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general, to replace her.

“I am proud to announce that the former Attorney General of the great state of Florida, Pam Bondi, will be our next Attorney General of the United States,” Trump said in a statement, adding that she is “smart and tough.” and that she would “make an effort”. great job.”

Bondi was the first woman elected to the office of Florida's attorney general, spending eight years in the position after working as an assistant Hillsborough County district attorney. According to Trump's social media post, Bondi focused on reducing immigration and combating the opioid epidemic during her term.

Bondi, a Trump loyalist, later turned her attention to national politics, working in the White House as a legal adviser and defense attorney for Trump during the Senate impeachment trial in 2020. She also spoke during a press conference in Pennsylvania following the 2020 presidential election alongside Eric Trump and Rudy Giuliani – falsely claiming that Trump had won the state before President Biden was declared the winner. She also served as a surrogate for Trump's latest campaign.

Gaetz responded to the choice by posting on social media that Bondi was an “outstanding selection” and a “proven trial lawyer, an inspirational leader and a champion for all Americans.”

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 16, 2024. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

If confirmed, Bondi would be responsible for the Justice Department's 100,000 employees and oversee investigative components like the FBI and DEA. And she would take on the top job in a department that has been investigating and prosecuting Trump for years.

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed two indictments against Trump, one for his alleged illegal retention of classified documents and another for allegations that he resisted the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and a federal judge earlier this year threw out the classified documents case against him.

Smith is now actively working to end election lawsuits against the president-elect due to department policy that prohibits prosecuting a sitting president. Smith will likely leave his post at the Justice Department before Trump's inauguration, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

In June 2023, after being indicted on federal charges related to classified documents, Trump pledged to “appoint a real special prosecutor to prosecute the most corrupt president in America's history, Joe Biden, and going after the Biden crime family.” ” Since then, he and his allies have denounced the Justice Department, alleging political interference and abuse of power.

“For too long, the partisan Justice Department has been used as a weapon against me and other Republicans. That is no longer the case,” Trump said in his statement Thursday.

Gaetz announced Thursday that he would withdraw his nomination for attorney general, a little more than a week after Trump tapped him for the job. The selection was widely considered the most controversial ever made by the president-elect, with Gaetz having been the subject of multiple investigations into allegations of conduct related to sex trafficking, obstruction, sexual misconduct and consumption of illicit drugs. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

Gaetz quickly resigned from Congress following Trump's announcement, days before the House Ethics Committee met to consider releasing a report on its investigation into the Florida Republican's conduct. When the group met a few days later, after its jurisdiction over Gaetz ended with his decision to leave Congress, members said they had not reached agreement on whether to release the report. The next day, after meeting with Senate Republicans, Gaetz announced he would step down.

Even Senate Republicans were skeptical about Gaetz's chances of confirmation next year, although they are expected to hold a slim majority in the chamber.

Bondi will be the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney general since Loretta Lynch rose to the top job during the Obama administration. Bondi's top deputy would be Todd Blanche, who spent the last few months as Trump's defense attorney and previously worked as a corporate defense attorney and federal prosecutor.

Other Trump defense attorneys are also expected to be named to senior Justice Department positions, including Emil Bove, who will be Trump's top deputy attorney general, and D. John Sauer, who Trump announced will he would appoint solicitor general.

Much of Bondi's initiatives will also depend on who Trump appoints to lead the Justice Department's other divisions, such as those responsible for national security and criminal affairs. Trump's choice to oversee the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel will also be a key item on the agenda, as he issues rulings on presidential power, including potentially which federal employees the president can fire .

FBI Director Christopher Wray reports directly to the Attorney General. He was appointed by Trump in 2017 for a ten-year term, but Vice President-elect JD Vance said he and Trump were interviewing potential replacements earlier this week. Wray has given no indication he plans to leave his post.

More from CBS News

Robert Légaré

Robert Legare is a CBS News multi-platform reporter and producer who covers the Justice Department, federal courts and investigations. He was previously an associate producer for “CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-pam-bondi-for-attorney-general/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos