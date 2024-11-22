



Kemi Badenoch's popularity rating is lower than that of former Conservative Party leaders Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson at the start of their terms in office, the Guardian reported on November 16. This led us to ask the HR question: how can leaders get off to a good start?

Badenoch, who was elected leader of the Conservative Party earlier this month, has a net approval rating of -5%, according to an Opinium poll for The observer. Liz Truss was the only other former leader to have a lower approval rating than Badenoch, -9%, early in her role as party leader. We asked how HR can help leaders get off to a good start in their roles. New leaders need to quickly become familiar with systems and processes, but more importantly with their team members, said inclusive leadership consultant Jackie Handy, speaking to HOUR review. Look, listen and be curious before seeking to make changes. HR should offer leaders a comprehensive onboarding process, suggested Jenni Miller, head of cultural transformation at leadership consultancy Inspiring Cultures. She said HOUR magazine: HR can facilitate success by providing a structured, supportive onboarding process that includes insight into company culture, strategic priorities and team dynamics. Clear role expectations are crucial, and opportunities for two-way feedback, through regular check-ins, will help leaders address challenges quickly and equip them to manage their role effectively. Learn more: A third of leaders have difficulty creating a management team HR and leadership could also work together to set the direction for new leaders, said Paula Leech, former director of human resources at the Department of the Interior and founder of executive coaching consultancy Vantage Points. HOUR review. HR leaders are the supporters and enablers of each new leader, she said. Three valuable contributions to beginning a leadership role can be: Seek to understand the direction a leader aims to cultivate so they know you are a collaborator and partner in their mission. Provide data, insights, and insights to help them understand the organization's landscape, including its history and dynamics. Offer them suggestions to help them accelerate their connections and networks and progress quickly. Sunak had an approval rating of -22% at the end of his term, The Guardian reported. Badenoch now faces a landscape in which a fifth (20%) of voters approve of her, while 25% disapprove. Learn more: Senior leaders criticized for lack of empathy Leaders should look to build trust in their team from the start, added Dominic Ashley-Timms, CEO of performance improvement consultancy Notion. Talk to HOUR magazine, he said: Building trust with any new team requires a delicate balance between assertion/defense and humility/investigation, erring much more in favor of the latter in the early stages of leadership. However, learning to ask questions so as not to be seen as critical or judgmental is also a skill that many of us have not yet learned. HR must ensure that leaders are equipped with communication skills from the start of their tenure, he continued. HR must redefine what it means to be a line manager and equip newly appointed leaders with the modern engagement and communication skills they need to manage a workforce with higher expectations and the ability to walk the walk, a said Ashley-Timms. The advanced communication skill of focused inquiry, in which questions are asked expressly to stimulate the thinking of others, is an essential leadership skill for helping team members leverage what they know and remain accountable for seeing through the ideas and actions they generate.

