Mexican president condemns Trump's mass expulsion plan





MEXICO CITY Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said immigrants should not be seen as criminals, but said Mexico has a plan for an influx of returnees if President-elect Donald Trump carries out threats of mass expulsions of immigrants, many of whom are Mexican nationals.

We do not accept that migrants are treated like criminals, Sheinbaum told reporters Thursday during his usual morning news conference, in his strongest condemnation yet of Trump's promise to implement the largest expulsion from American history.

Nervous Mexican officials are bracing for a second term under Trump, who has vowed to trigger both record expulsions and sweeping tariffs that could strangle Mexico's already sluggish economy, which relies heavily on trade with the United States.

Trump, who has denounced immigrants as cruel, bloodthirsty animals and criminals and spread debunked claims that some eat pets, has repeatedly vowed he would launch record deportations on his first day in office. mandate, January 20. declare a national emergency and deploy the US military for evictions.

Mexican citizens represent the largest group of illegal immigrants in the United States, making up about 37 percent of the estimated 11 million undocumented people in the country, according to the Pew Research Center.

Mexican immigrants in the United States are also pillars of the Mexican economy, sending more than $60 billion in money back to their home country each year.

Sheinbaum, who took office on Oct. 1, provided no details about his country's plan to handle mass expulsions, other than strengthening the work of Mexico's vast consular network in the United States.

Critics have long accused Mexican authorities of doing little to help deportees, who often return to their home communities after spending years in the United States with little direction for the future and few job prospects. . But the president rejected the idea that Mexico was not prepared to deal with large-scale expulsions.

I read that the president and her team are not prepared, Sheinbaum said. Yes, we have a plan. We are ready.

The president and her Cabinet were discussing issues facing the nation related to the Trump administration's plans Thursday, including immigration, trade, security and other issues.

Mexican officials hope to meet with Trump's team soon to try to discourage mass deportations, Sheinbaum said. Officials hope they can convince the new administration that Mexican immigrants, including those residing illegally in the United States, play a vital role in the American economy and should not be targeted.

Trump officials have said deporting illegal immigrants with criminal records and permanent deportation orders would be a priority, but they have not ruled out going after longtime undocumented residents who do not have neither criminal history nor deportation orders.

Mexican authorities, Sheinbaum said, plan to highlight the importance of the work Mexicans do in the United States, the amount they pay in taxes… [and] how the United States needs these workers.

Trump and his allies say immigrants have driven down U.S. wages and drained government resources, but some experts have warned that mass deportations could weaken the U.S. economy. Among other sectors, economists say, Mexican workers play key roles in U.S. agriculture, meat processing, construction, hotels and restaurants.

Meanwhile, Trump's election has added a sense of urgency for many of the tens of thousands of non-Mexican migrants transiting through Mexico to the United States.

At least 1,500 people left on foot from the latest caravan, which left on Wednesday from the southern Mexican town of Tapachula, a hub for migrants from Central and South America, the Caribbean, Asia and other countries. 'Africa. Many have said in comments to reporters and on social media that they hope to cross the more than 1,000 miles to the northern border before Trump takes office in January and carries out his proposed crackdown.

It was at least the third caravan to leave since the week of the US election. However, relatively few caravan participants can reach the northern border.

Mexican authorities, under intense pressure from the Biden administration, have intercepted a record number of U.S.-bound migrants in recent months, stopping them on the roads and removing them from vehicles and freight trains headed for the north. Many are sent back to southern Mexico, only to begin the journey again.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican imports if Mexico doesn't do more to deter U.S.-bound migrants or fails to stem cross-border drug trafficking.

Special correspondent Cecilia Snchez Vidal contributed to this report.

