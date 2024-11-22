'Imran Khan showed that a Pacer can be an astute captain': Former cricketer compares Bumrah to PAK legend





Last updated: November 22, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

The former Indian pacer believes Bumrah has all the qualities to become the first-choice Test captain for India in the future.

Former Indian cricketer compares Bumrah to Pakistani legend Imran Khan

Lakshmipathy Balaji has backed Jasprit Bumrah, who is leading India in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. Bumrah took over in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The veteran opener, who stayed in India for the birth of his second child, is likely to rejoin the team before the second Test in Adelaide.

While Bumrah takes on a lot of responsibility at Optus Stadium, Balaji has shown confidence in his leadership abilities. The former Indian pacer believes Bumrah has all the qualities to become the first-choice Test captain for India in the future. Balaji, however, is not looking for immediate results from Bumrah.

Every cricketer would love to go to Australia. And when you get the opportunity to lead and be the main bowler, it will only propel Jasprit higher in his career. However, there should not be too much expectations from him,” Balaji said in an interaction with India Today.

He's a young captain, and you have to understand that. It’s a great opportunity not only for him but for the whole team. We all know that Australians play hard cricket, and sometimes there will be a heightened atmosphere,” he added.

In a bid to clarify his position, Balaji gave the example of Imran Khan, who led Pakistan's fast-paced attack for almost a decade besides serving as captain intermittently. Under his leadership, the Asian team clinched its first and only World Cup title in 1992. Balaji believes that Bumrah is equally capable of handling both bowling and captaincy duties.

I think a fast bowler can meet the demands of a leader in Test cricket. Imran Khan showed that a fast bowler can be an astute captain. He was exceptional in all aspects of leadership, batting and bowling. Fast bowling is particularly demanding. You will be tired after long periods, but you will still have to take the lead. But I think Bumrah is ready for it,” Balaji said.

Bumrah has already played four matches as stand-in skipper across all formats. With the speedster at the helm, India participated in a Test in 2022 and lost it to England. He captained the national team in a three-match T20I series last year and recorded a 2-0 victory.

Perth, Australia

Cricket News 'Imran Khan showed that a Pacer can be an astute captain': Former cricketer compares Bumrah to PAK legend

