Matt Hancock says do-not-resuscitate orders were misapplied during Covid pandemic





The former health secretary was asked if he would support a systemic review of all DNR advisories put in place in early 2020. He responded: I certainly think a review like that should be considered because it's obvious that there have been instances where the DNR's advice has been misapplied. And I think the question of consent is very important here. Mr Hancock said he could not recall any ministers considering a review when he was in government, because our primary motivation was to prevent it happening in the first place. He said: Now, of course, we are no longer in a pandemic situation, and so it would be an appropriate time to consider doing this. Mr Hancock also insisted he acted immediately on concerns about the inappropriate use of DNRs during the Covid crisis when he was first alerted to them. The reality is that as soon as I heard about this potential problem and these concerns, I immediately took action, because it matters to me, he said. And I made it public, including using the platform of the daily press conference to reiterate the totally unacceptable nature of this and I discussed it with the leaders of the NHS, whose responsibility it was to prevent this from happening. occur. Threatened with legal action The government was threatened with legal action over an alleged failure to provide consistent advice on the use of DNRs during the pandemic, with ministers eventually committing to publishing new patient guidelines in July 2020. Mr Hancock added: There is absolutely no reason for anyone to put any of these measures in place without a properly agreed upon process. In 2021, a major investigation by the care watchdog found blanket orders had been imposed on care home residents without their consent, in a potentially discriminatory and illegal use of the practice. The study also found that DNRs had been applied to people with learning disabilities who were not at the end of their lives, demonstrating a worrying disregard for people with disabilities. The charity Age UK said the extremely worrying report confirmed that people's rights to choose had been violated during the pandemic. In his second consecutive day of testimony, Mr Hancock also made the case for future lockdowns despite questions over the justification for imposing such drastic restrictions. Boris Johnson, who has been prime minister throughout the pandemic, said he was no longer sure whether national lockdowns played a decisive role in defeating the virus. Describing the restrictions as literally medieval in their savagery and consequences, he compared himself to King Canute and questioned whether it was possible for government action to beat back the waves of a highly contagious disease.

