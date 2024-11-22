Türkiyes Communications Director Highlights Role of Energy in Geopolitics, Calls for Global Cooperation





ISTANBUL Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun on Friday highlighted the crucial role energy plays in global geopolitics and stressed the need for international cooperation to address growing challenges. “Today, energy is one of the most critical elements in the global geopolitical competition,” Altun said in his speech at the Istanbul Energy Forum. “Control of energy resources remains a central element in the struggle for global power.” “Looking back, we can see that the history of the modern world is in fact a history of colonialism, with the exploitation of the resources and energy reserves of the non-Western world by the West. Against this exploitative policy, which is at the heart of global injustice, Turkey, under the leadership of our President, is not only advocating for a more just world, but also fighting for global justice and freedom at through its investments in the energy sector. “, he added. The communications director highlighted Turkey's efforts to reduce its dependence on foreign energy, diversify its sources and establish itself as a regional energy hub. He said the country had made progress in ensuring security of energy supply, maximizing national resources, advancing renewable energy and achieving safe access to nuclear energy. “These measures are also vital for Türkiye’s global reputation and brand value,” he added. Altun also addressed the broader energy challenges facing the world, including geopolitical crises, regional conflicts, climate change-induced natural disasters and supply chain disruptions. He called for global cooperation to overcome these problems. Highlighting the vision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Altun stressed that energy should serve as a tool for regional and global cooperation, not conflict. The Istanbul Energy Forum, organized by Anadolu under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, focused on the theme “Common Future, Common Goals” and brought together world energy leaders to address common challenges. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

