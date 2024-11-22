PM Modi in Guyana: You can take Indians out of India, but you can't





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Indian diaspora in Guyana and said: You can take an Indian out of India, but you cannot take India out of India. He said his experience on the tour reaffirmed him.

Prime Minister Modi recalled the “beautiful memories” of his visit to Guyana twenty years ago “as a curious traveler”. He expressed his joy at now being back in the land of many rivers as the Prime Minister of India.

Addressing the Indian community at an event in Georgetown, the Prime Minister said the love and affection of the Guyanese people remains the same.

Prime Minister Modi noted that he was deeply honored to receive the Order of Excellence, Guyana’s highest national honor. He thanked the Guyanese people for this gesture. Prime Minister Modi dedicated the award in honor of 1.4 billion Indians and the 3 lakh strong Indo-Guyanese community and their contributions to the development of Guyana.

Before inviting Prime Minister Modi on stage, Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Indian community and expressed confidence in India-Guyana relations. He said: “Together we are building a future based on partnership, progress, prosperity, love and trust.”

Ali called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his “dear friend and brother”. The Guyanese President said: My dear friend and brother, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have had you for more than two days, but people still cannot get enough of you.

President Ali reiterated Prime Minister Modi's '3Es' concept to advance India-Guyana relations, which include the economic, education and energy sectors.

Prime Minister Modi took the stage and addressed the Indian community at an event in Georgetown, Guyana. He thanked Guyanese leaders for their warmth and kindness.

The Prime Minister said he planted a tree along with the President and his grandmother as part of the Government of India's 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative. He added that it was an emotional moment that he would remember forever.

In his address to the diaspora and members of the Indo-Guyanese community, Prime Minister Modi saluted the spirit of the Indo-Guyanese community for their struggle for freedom and democracy. He noted that they had worked to make Guyana one of the fastest growing economies, which enabled it to rise to the top from humble beginnings.

Terming the diaspora as 'Rashtradots', Prime Minister Modi said they were ambassadors of Indian culture and values. He added that the Indo-Guyanese community was doubly lucky because they had Guyana as their homeland and Bharat Mata as their ancestral land. The Prime Minister highlighted that today, when India is a land of opportunities, each of them could play a greater role in connecting our two countries.

“We have a common future that we want to create,” stressed the Prime Minister.

Earlier in an article on X, the Prime Minister said it was an honor to address the Guyanese Parliament and interact with distinguished MPs and Ministers.

Prime Minister Modi also invited the diaspora to participate with their families and friends in the Maha Kumbh to be held in Prayagraj, from January 13 to February 26 next year. He also added that they might visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister also invited the diaspora to come and participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to be held in Bhubaneswar in January and take part in the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath in Puri.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-in-guyana-you-can-take-indian-out-of-india-but-cant-11732282248709.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos