



Journalists from the Indonesian Presidential Palace and their colleagues from the Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat were impressed after performing morning prayers at the President Jokowi Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday (22/11 /2024) Photo: Radio Elshinta M Muslichun Morning prayers at President Joko Widodo's mosque in Abu Dhabi Overseas

Publisher: Nandang Karyadi

Friday, November 22, 2024 – 3:08 p.m. WIB Elshinta.com – The existence of President Joko Widodo's mosque in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is an attraction for Indonesian citizens visiting the UAE capital. This was stated by the imam of President Joko Widodo's mosque, Salman Alfarisi, after becoming the imam of the Fajr prayer, Friday (11/22/2024). To Elshinta and a group of journalists from the Presidential Palace as well as colleagues from the Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat who will cover President Prabowo's visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Salman Alfarisi, originally from Pontianak, explained: President Joko Widodo's mosque is often visited by Indonesian officials visiting Abu Dhabi. Including Jokowi himself, who came while he was still President of the Republic of Indonesia. Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, in February 2024, also held midday prayers in the mosque with white shades and wooden ornaments, during his working visit to Abu Dhabi. “It is the only mosque in the UAE that is named after the president, namely Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The mosque is also located on Jalan Jokowidodo,” said the mosque's imam who graduated from Al-Azhar in Cairo, Egypt. Salman also explained that there were not many worshipers at the Joko Widodo Mosque during the five daily prayers. Because the location of the mosque is not in a residential area, but in an office and embassy area. Many congregations usually arrive during Friday prayers. Elshinta, who attended morning prayers at the Joko Widodo Mosque on Friday, found that there were not many worshipers filling the place of worship. Only about one and a half trees (rows) of the congregation performed the morning prayer. President Joko Widodo's mosque can accommodate 2,500 worshipers and was built on a plot of land of 3,677 m2. This mosque with its magnificent and beautiful architecture was inaugurated on December 14, 2023. Six journalists from the Indonesian Presidential Palace and two companions from the Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat were impressed after performing prayers there. After arriving at Abu Dhabi airport and clearing immigration and baggage matters, the group performed morning prayers there on Friday morning. The group will cover President Prabowo Subianto's visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. From the appearance of President Joko Widodo's mosque building, it looks magnificent. This makes visiting and worshiping at the mosque attractive. Author: M Muslichun/Telni Rusmitantri Source: Radio Elshinta

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elshinta.com/news/355082/2024/11/22/sholat-subuh-di-masjid-presiden-joko-widodo-di-abu-dhabi%25C2%25A0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos