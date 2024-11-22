Sentencing in Trump-Hush Money case postponed indefinitely | Donald Trump





Sentencing in Donald Trump's Manhattan criminal case has been postponed indefinitely while lawyers for both sides argue over its future given his recent victory.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Trump's case, did not provide a new sentencing date in his one-page order Friday.

Merchan said in his one-page ruling that Trump's lawyers must file their arguments for dismissal before the court closes on Dec. 2. Prosecutors have one week to respond.

The development follows filings by prosecutors and defense attorneys about their views on how Trump's trial should proceed following his 2024 election victory over Kamala Harris.

Trump's lawyers on Tuesday asked Merchan to dismiss the case, saying the dismissal was necessary in order to facilitate the orderly transition of executive power.

Todd Blanche, Trump's top prosecutor and choice for deputy U.S. attorney general, and Emil Bove, the president-elect's pick for principal deputy attorney general, complained that the prosecutor's team of Manhattan District, Alvin Braggs, does not yet seem ready to reject this politically motivated decision. and a fatally flawed matter, which is prescribed by law and which will occur as justice takes its course.

They argued that the U.S. Justice Department was poised to dismiss Trump's federal cases and pointed to a ministerial memo that bars prosecutions of sitting presidents.

As in those cases, termination is necessary here, their filing states. Just as a sitting president is completely immune from criminal proceedings, so too is President Trump as president-elect.

They said that if this case went ahead, it would have a particularly destabilizing effect and could paralyze the functioning of the entire government apparatus, both in foreign and domestic affairs. They asked Merchan to give them until December 20 to file their dismissal request.

Prosecutors previously told Merchan they planned to fight Trump's expected impeachment plans following his recent presidential victory. Prosecutors also said other proceedings should be stayed until Trump's firing argument is decided.

Prosecutors disagree that Trump's case should be thrown out simply because the appeals would not be decided before his inauguration. Although they respected the presidency and understood the logistical issues, no current law establishes that a president's temporary immunity from prosecution requires the dismissal of a post-trial criminal proceeding that was initiated at some point where the accused was not immune from criminal prosecution, and that is, based on unofficial conduct from which the defendant is also not immune.

The prosecution said courts must respect the different constitutional interests that the executive branch needs for its independence and the judiciary for its integrity.

Prosecutors told Merchan he could pursue other avenues than outright dismissal, including postponing all remaining criminal proceedings until the end of the defendants' next presidential term.

Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records to influence the 2016 election on May 30. The prosecution said Trump falsely listed reimbursements to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who gave $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump, as fees legal.

The jury returned its guilty verdict in less than 24 hours. It was the first time that a US president, former or serving, was the subject of a criminal trial, as well as a conviction.

