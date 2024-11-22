Trump's return could force Europe's hand on China and Ukraine

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Shifting tectonic plates are triggering tremors of uncertainty from Beijing to Brussels as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, and the effects could see US priorities diverge from those of its most close European allies in a way not seen in decades.

The new administration will likely pressure European leaders to take a tougher line on China, which it sees as America's main enemy, but their countries are at odds. economically linked to the two powers and their interests do not always align with those of Washington, several European officials and diplomats told NBC News. If Trump follows through on his promise to impose tariffs on imports from Europe and China, they would likely deviate further.

There is also uncertainty across the continent about the impact of the new White House on the war in Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly said he could end the conflict in a day, and despite Russia's claims to the contrary, the boast has raised fears he will push for massive concessions in favor of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump's impact is panic, a European Union official told NBC News on Sunday. They will have to make a decision and take a stand.

But unity seems elusive.

Several European leaders criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after he called Putin to try to persuade him to negotiate last week, becoming the first sitting leader of a major Western country to speak to him since late 2022.

President-elect Donald Trump addresses supporters on the evening of his electoral triumph. Sydney Walsh for NBC News

Among them is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said this is exactly what Putin has long wanted as he tries to ease his international isolation.

Europe is panicked by all this, the European official added. People were saying privately, “Well, see what we do about Ukraine, well, see what we do about China.” But today the world is upside down and they don't yet know what to do.

Eyes on Beijing

There are signs that European countries may decide that the answer is to move closer to China, which could open a break with the United States.

During his first administration, Trump was hyper-focused on China and since then has maintained his hard line on the country, which the United States and Europe view as an economic competitor and systemic rival , even though they count it among their largest trading partners. partners.

Days before the U.S. presidential election, Trump's choice for national security adviser, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., wrote in The Economist that the next president should quickly end the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and finally focus his strategic attention where it should be: countering the Chinese Communist Party's greatest threat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Xi in Kazan, Russia, last month. Sergey Bobylev / Photohost / Anadolu via Getty Images

Relations between Europe and China have deteriorated in recent years over trade, human rights, Chinese aggression in the South China Sea and the status of Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing claims like its territory.

They deteriorated further after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with some European leaders suggesting Beijing should rely more on Moscow to end the conflict.

Yet four European diplomats and officials from major Western capitals, who asked to remain anonymous so they could speak freely, said their countries were not seeking all-out confrontation with China.

We do not want to get caught up in the foreign policy towards China that the new US administration will embark on, one of the senior EU officials said. America is our friend and ally. But we have our own foreign policy and our own economic position towards China.

At the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, Keir Starmer became the first British prime minister since 2018 to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person.

Starmer called for consistent and lasting ties between the two countries, while Xi said they had vast potential for cooperation. Although Starmer told reporters he had a frank discussion with Xi on issues over which China and Britain disagree, he was criticized by British lawmakers for not publicly condemning Xi's sentences. prison sentences handed down this week against 45 pro-democracy figures in the Chinese territory of Hong Kong. such as the ongoing trial of pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai, a British national.

Xi also discussed the war in Ukraine as well as EU tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles in meetings. with Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing last month. Liu Bin/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

In some ways, a second Trump term could be good news for Europe, because unlike President Joe Biden, he would not really care about rallying US allies against China, Wu Xinbo said , director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.

This will give Europeans more leeway in managing their relations with China, Wu said Monday at an event organized by the Center on Contemporary China and the World at the University of Hong Kong.

He also noted that a number of European leaders and other political figures have already visited Beijing in recent months in a bid to strengthen ties.

Chinese officials have also suggested that this could be an opportunity to improve relations with Europe.

China supports Europe to play a greater role in international affairs, but does not want to see it choose sides and provoke confrontation between blocs, said Cao Lei, deputy director of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in responsible for European affairs, cited by the newspaper. South China Morning Post this month.

Russian threat

For many Europeans, it is Moscow, not Beijing, that poses an immediate threat. They say China could help pressure Russia over Ukraine as Xi loses patience with a war he did not expect to last nearly three years.

A senior European diplomat said that while China never explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it helped rein in Moscow in other ways.

They have been firm with Russia about not using nuclear weapons with Ukraine, the diplomat said.

China is also concerned about growing security ties between Russia and North Korea after the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership in June, the diplomat added.

The United States and others say secretive communist states leader Kim Jong Un sent thousands of troops to fight for Russia in Ukraine in exchange for technical assistance for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

China does not want a more capable North Korean military, the diplomat said. So I would expect that this would be one of those issues that we could seriously discuss with the Chinese.

Another European diplomat said Moscow would be the wild card in international efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainians see the need, the Europeans say we are not going to finance this immense and endless fight, they declared. It is more difficult to understand what Putin gains from it.

Although Moscow has indicated it is open to negotiations, Russia's superiority on the battlefield could convince Putin that he can achieve more by fighting than by settling. But the cost is heavy for European governments, which have provided Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in military and other aid.

The “pay, pay, pay” strategy was not working, the EU official said. Europe now simply wants to stop the war.

But he also desperately seeks to avoid any hint of capitulation.

The EU continues to say that Ukraine will negotiate when it wants, another EU official said, and will support it until the end.

Keir Simmons reported from Dubai and Jennifer Jett from Hong Kong.