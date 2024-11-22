Mika Brzezinski talks about visiting Mar-a-Lago to meet President-elect Donald Trump





FOLLOWING

On this week's episode of Morning Mika, Brzezinski appeared on The Daily Beast podcast with Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee to further explain the meeting she and Joe Scarborough had with the former president. Joe and I realized it was time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but talking with him, she said. 21, 2024

FOLLOWING

