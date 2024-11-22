Parade in Klaten, Jokowi rides on a white hardtop









Klaten – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), attended the parade with Deputy Governor of Central Java-Cawagub Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin in Klaten. Jokowi distributed T-shirts with his photo to the masses. Monitoring detikJatengBefore the parade, Jokowi celebrated Friday prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque. After praying, the crowd waited to take photos with Jokowi. After leaving Al Aqsa at 13.00 WIB, Jokowi had lunch at Jalan Diponegoro with Luthfi and Yasin. Klaten subdistrict chiefs Yoga Hardaya and Sova Marwati accompanied Jokowi and his entourage. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT After lunch, Jokowi then had coffee with Generation Z at the cafe on Jalan Kopral Sayom accompanied by Luthfi and Yasin. While drinking coffee, Jokowi continued to serve the public by taking photos together. At the cafe, Klaten Deputy Regent Benny Indra Ardianto was seen with the DPC structure of the Gerindra Party. After drinking coffee, Jokowi took a jeep with Luthfi and Yasin along Jalan Kopral Sayom, Dewi Sartika, and turned right towards Pasar Gede. Jokowi with Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin in Klaten, Friday (11/22/2024). Photo: Achmad Hussein Syauqi/detikJateng Along the way, all three handed out T-shirts with photos of Jokowi and Luthfi. Crowds of all ages gathered around the group's car to demand t-shirts be tossed. Upon arriving in Pasar Gede Klaten, Jokowi did not go to the market. The group headed straight home when the clouds became thicker. “Yes, it’s for Klaten,” Jokowi responded briefly when asked detikJateng regarding its activities, Friday (11/22/2024) afternoon. A resident, Sabiq, said he was happy to receive a T-shirt from Jokowi. He had been waiting for the group since 13:00 WIB. “I received a T-shirt from Pak Jokowi, I am happy, thank God,” he said detikJateng. (rih/ahr)

