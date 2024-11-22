Politics
BORIS JOHNSON: All of Starmer's promises to stand with Israel were hypocrisy and a joke. Instead, I believe he is effectively saying: I stand with Hamas.
It was only last month that Keir Starmer delivered a Commons statement on the worst massacre the Jewish people have seen since the Second World War. He seemed perfectly sincere.
October 7, 2023, he said, was the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust. He then spoke about some of the horrors.
Men, women, children and babies have been killed, mutilated and tortured by Hamas terrorists. Jews murdered while protecting their families. Young people massacred during a music festival. People kidnapped from their homes Rape, torture and brutality beyond belief.
With signs of deep personal emotion, he spoke of his own pain as a father, husband, son, brother during his meetings with the families of the victims.
Their grief and pain are ours, he told a silent House.
The message, the prime minister said, was clear and he has repeated it often since last year's massacre.
We must stand unequivocally with the Jewish community. We must never look away from hatred.
At the end of his statement, the whole of the Commons heard, and who could doubt that Starmer meant what he said?
Fire rages inside buildings hit by Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut suburbs
Of course, he stood with Israel. Surely no British Prime Minister could think otherwise.
Imagine that the massacre of October 7 was inflicted on the population of this country. This would have been, pro rata, the greatest daily loss of British civilian life in modern times. If you calculate that on that day the Israelis lost more than one person per ten thousand population, then you have to imagine the murder of almost 8,000 British men, women and children in one fell swoop.
In terms of daily toll, this would have been worse than anything Hitler's bombs had achieved. Then try to grasp the psychological and emotional impact of this catastrophe on the British people and on British politics.
Imagine thousands of British people tortured, mutilated, raped. Think of hearing their screams, seeing their blood in an orgy of massacres perpetrated by terrorists whose avowed goal was not just to wipe this country off the map, but to purge the entire planet of the British.
Think about how the Commons would have responded and what we, the people, would have demanded of our leaders.
Any British Prime Minister would have been faced with an identical and entirely legitimate demand: to find the murderers and bring them to justice, or at least to ensure, by any means necessary, that they could no longer commit crimes. such atrocities. Above all, there would have been an overwhelming clamor for nothing to be left to chance in the efforts to bring the hostages home.
So when Benjamin Netanyahu's government decided to kill or capture Hamas, or at least render it incapable of repeating its crimes, it did what was right and inevitable. He was doing what would be expected of any democratic leader, including the prime minister of this country.
Yes, the suffering of the people of Gaza has been tragic and our hearts ache for the loss of civilian life. Yes, the images from Gaza have been horrible. But we must maintain moral clarity.
One day, Starmer claims to stand with Israel; the next he collaborates to try to jail his elected leader, says Boris Johnson
We must remember who the real perpetrators of the disaster were. It is not the fault of the Israel Defense Forces that Hamas terrorists chose to hide in hospitals and other civilian targets. It was not the Israelis who forced innocent Palestinians at gunpoint to serve as human shields.
If Hamas had wanted to end Israeli attacks, it could have done so at any time by abandoning those responsible for organizing and inspiring the October 7 massacres. They could have brought an abrupt end to the Israeli campaign by returning the remaining hostages; something they still haven't managed to do.
There are still dozens of terrified Israelis detained in Gaza, and it is Hamas' choice. It is Hamas, and Hamas alone, that is truly responsible for the suffering of the people of Gaza.
Netanyahu, on the other hand, had no choice. He had to work to put an end to this reign of terror. No elected leader, not even Keir Starmer, could have done otherwise.
It was therefore completely astonishing and shameful that the Labor leader mocked this October 7 statement in the House of Commons on Thursday. All these sincere expressions of sympathy and promises to stand with Israel: it was all jokes, hypocrisy and chatter.
Instead of standing with Israel, Starmer is effectively standing with Hamas because he cowardly supported the International Criminal Court's (ICC) demand that Israeli leaders be charged with war crimes. If Netanyahu or Yoav Gallant, his defense minister, set foot in this country, they risk being arrested and sent to The Hague to be tried and imprisoned.
We treat them like Slobodan Milosevic and Ratko Mladic, the butchers of the Balkans, while this ICC affair is patently absurd.
The Hague tribunal is designed for tyrants like Putin or Milosevic who have no chance of facing justice in their own country. The ICC is meant to supplement any potential failure of due process.
But the whole point of Israel is that it is a functioning democracy, with a very active contentious culture. If Netanyahu or Gallant were indeed guilty of causing famine or massacre, then there is every chance that they would ultimately be brought to justice in Israeli courts.
Instead, and perhaps the most obscene aspect of the whole affair, the ICC expressly brackets the Israeli leadership and Hamas. The court simultaneously indicted the two Israeli politicians, Netanyahu and Gallant, alongside a Hamas terrorist called Mohammed Deif.
To add to the absurdity and injustice, Deif is now dead, and wherever he faces accountability for his crimes, it will not be in The Hague. Starmer chose, surprisingly, to accept all of this.
By accepting this indictment, the Labor government accepted the moral equivalence of Hamas and Israel: that is, the equivalence between terrorists and victims; between those who committed unprecedented torture and mayhem and those whose miserable duty it is to try to prevent it from happening again.
He did this because he is pathetically trying to appease pro-Palestinian sentiment fueled by anti-Semitism within the Labor Party. After almost five months in power, this government is adrift, devoid of principles and objectives.
One day, Starmer claims to stand with Israel; the next day, he collaborated in an attempt to humiliate Israel and imprison its elected leader.
One day, he claims to defend democracy in Hong Kong; the next day, he crawls in front of Xi Jingping.
He claims to support the Ukrainians but shows no signs of offering the leadership needed to throw off Putin's boot.
At home, his economic policy appears to have collapsed, as his Chancellor Rachel Reeves PhD DLitt VC defiantly continues his disastrous budget: persecuting farmers and driving inflation up again, just when we thought we had it beaten.
With each passing week, the odds increase that for the majority it could actually be a one-term Labor government.
|
