Kemal Kldarolu, the former leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), appeared in court on Thursday accused of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoan by calling him a thief, while his supporters gathered in solidarity.

Kldarolu, who led the CHP for 13 years and was the opposition bloc's presidential candidate in Turkey's controversial May 2023 elections, faces up to 11 years and eight months in prison and a possible political ban.

The charges stem from comments made after the 2013 corruption investigations, known as the December 17-25 investigations, when he called then-prime minister Erdoan “Baalan,” a term meaning “thief in chief “.

The trial, held at Ankara's 57th Criminal Court of First Instance, took place against the backdrop of an increasingly polarized political climate in Türkiye.

Crowds of supporters of the CHP, current party leader ZGR ZEL, prominent opposition figures and municipal leaders gathered in front of the courthouse, chanting slogans such as “Justice, rights and law” and “Kldarolu is the hope of the people”.

Security services struggled to control the growing crowd when Kldarolu arrived and then left the court without addressing those gathered.

The case against Kldarolu dates back to the 2013 corruption scandal, a pivotal moment in Turkish politics.

The investigations have implicated senior government officials, businessmen and close associates of Erdoan in allegations of corruption, money laundering and tender rigging. Among the main suspects were the sons of ministers at the time and Iranian-Turkish businessman Reza Zarrab. Audio recordings allegedly from Erdoan educate her son's zero million dollars in cash at their home surfaced after the investigation.

Erdoan called the investigations a judicial coup orchestrated by the Glen movement, a faith-based group inspired by the late Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen. He purged police officers and prosecutors involved in the case and restructured Turkey's justice system. The case was later closed and Erdoan emerged politically stronger.

Kldarolu, however, publicly accused Erdoan of corruption, repeating the term “Baalan” in his speeches and parliamentary debates. “I am here not because of a crime I committed,” Kldarolu told the court Thursday. “I am here to document the crimes committed and create a historical record.”

The trial comes months after Erdoan secured another mandate in the May 2023 presidential election runoff, defeating Kldarolu in a divisive vote. Kldarolus' campaign, backed by a coalition of six opposition parties known as the National Alliance, promised to restore parliamentary democracy, curb executive powers and address economic problems.

However, Kldarolu's defeat exposed fractures within the coalition. He has been criticized for his failure to effectively counter Erdo's use of state resources, his domination of the media and his nationalist discourse fueled by disinformation campaigns, including doctored videos targeting opposition figures.

In court Friday, Kldarolu acknowledged mistakes in his campaign, including trusting allies who then turned against him. “I regret not having better explained the dangers posed by the current regime nor fighting more effectively against fake videos and manipulation,” he said. The opposition's failure, he added, left the country vulnerable to economic instability and authoritarian rule.

Supporters and prominent opposition leaders, including Ankara Mayor Mansur Yava and Muharremnce, head of the Fatherland Party, attended the hearing to support Kldarolu. The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu, who was in Germany, sent a message of solidarity. “I couldn't be here today, but the public needs to know that we will never leave any of our leaders alone,” he said.

The courtroom proceedings drew criticism because they took place in a cramped and crowded space. This trial is clearly an intimidation tactic against anyone who opposes Erdoan, CHP parliamentary group leader Gkhan Gnaydn said outside the courthouse. “It’s not just about Kldarolu; this is a message to all those who dare to challenge this government.

Justice Minister Ylmaz Tun defended the legal proceedings, saying the accusations were based on Kldarolu's unacceptable and offensive remarks towards the president. He also noted that Kldarolu was the subject of several other investigations and trials.

During his defense, Kldarolu delivered a scathing critique of Erdoan's government, accusing it of corruption, authoritarianism and economic mismanagement. I present myself here not as someone accused of theft or embezzlement, he declared, but as someone who dared to call a thief a thief.

Kldarolu warned of the dangers of consolidating power in the hands of a single individual, alleging that Erdo's wealth and financial dealings had made him vulnerable to external pressure. “A leader compromised by personal greed cannot serve the nation,” he said, citing examples like the release of American pastor Andrew Brunson under American pressure in 2018.

He further accused Erdoan's government of compromising Turkey's sovereignty in its handling of the Cypriot and Aegean disputes, saying: “Erdoan is ready to offer concessions to save himself, not to save the country.”

Kldarolu called his trial emblematic of the broader erosion of democracy under Erdoan. Turkey faces growing international criticism for its crackdown on dissent, including the imprisonment of political opponents, journalists and activists. The Kldarolus case echoes that of Selahattin Demirta, the former co-leader of the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP), imprisoned since 2016 on terrorism-related charges widely seen as politically motivated.

Although Kldarolu stepped down as CHP leader after the May elections, he remains an important figure in the political opposition. Analysts suggest his conviction and possible ban could galvanize opposition forces, but also highlight the risks of challenging Erdoan in an increasingly autocratic system.

The trial will continue in the southern province of Mersin, where the original complaint was filed. Kldarolus' defense team presented evidence disputing the charges, including recordings of corruption investigations and transcripts of Erdoan's speeches. However, legal experts say the lack of independence of the judiciary under Erdoan's regime casts doubt on the fairness of trials.

Kldarolu concluded his defense with a message of defiance. “This is my final duty to this nation: to fight corruption and authoritarianism, whatever the cost,” he said.