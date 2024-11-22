Politics
China will continue to work with Morocco to support each other's fundamental interests (Xi Jinping)
CASABLANCA: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China is willing to continue working with Morocco to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and promote greater development of the China-Morocco strategic partnership.
Xi made the remarks while meeting with Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan during a technical stop in Casablanca, after completing his state visit to Brazil.
During their meeting, Mr. Xi conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to King Mohammed VI. He stressed that China and Morocco have witnessed healthy development of their relations, with fruitful practical cooperation and increasingly dynamic exchanges in various fields. In 2016, Xi said, King Mohammed VI paid a state visit to China, during which they held productive talks, taking China-Morocco relations to a new level.
Xi reaffirmed China's support for Morocco in safeguarding its national security and stability and expressed commitment to mutual support on key issues of common concern. China is ready to work with Morocco to implement the outcomes of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the 10th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Arab Cooperation and to deepen collaboration within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said.
Xi also stressed the importance of expanding cultural exchanges to strengthen the foundation of goodwill between the two peoples and advance the China-Morocco strategic partnership.
The Crown Prince conveyed King Mohammed VI's sincere greetings to Xi and expressed gratitude for China's support during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crown prince affirmed Morocco's commitment to further strengthen ties with China through enhanced high-level exchanges and deeper cooperation in various sectors.
Noting the growing popularity of Chinese language and culture in Morocco, the crown prince expressed his hope to strengthen cultural exchanges between the two nations. He also highlighted the alignment of their positions on many issues, affirming that Morocco is willing to firmly support the safeguarding of national sovereignty, security and stability.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2024/11/22/china-to-continue-working-with-morocco-to-support-each-others-core-interests-xi-jinping/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Joint campaign with Luthfi-Yasin driving open jeep in Klaten, Jokowi distributes T-shirts
- Virat Kohli went off early as India struggled in the opening session
- NYU Langone Health News — Friday, November 22, 2024
- Brianna Ghey's mother: “The whole world has access to young people”
- Imran Khan defends Bushra Bibi's remarks, rejects allegations of Saudi involvement in his ouster
- China will continue to work with Morocco to support each other's fundamental interests (Xi Jinping)
- No sign of Modi linked to criminal activities: Canadian security adviser
- Pune: Good start for Ace Spectrum Warriors, iSynergy Scorchers at the 1st edition of 'PYC Wadeshwar Table Tennis League 2024
- The first ICC prosecutor explains what's next for Netanyahu after the arrest warrant
- How British Storm Shadow cruise missiles could disrupt Putin's plans against Ukraine | BBC News
- 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Bishnupur in Manipur – Deccan Herald
- Supporters rally behind former CHP leader on trial for insulting Erdoan as a 'thief'