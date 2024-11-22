China will continue to work with Morocco to support each other's fundamental interests (Xi Jinping)

CASABLANCA: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China is willing to continue working with Morocco to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and promote greater development of the China-Morocco strategic partnership.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan during a technical stop in Casablanca, after completing his state visit to Brazil.

During their meeting, Mr. Xi conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to King Mohammed VI. He stressed that China and Morocco have witnessed healthy development of their relations, with fruitful practical cooperation and increasingly dynamic exchanges in various fields. In 2016, Xi said, King Mohammed VI paid a state visit to China, during which they held productive talks, taking China-Morocco relations to a new level.

Xi reaffirmed China's support for Morocco in safeguarding its national security and stability and expressed commitment to mutual support on key issues of common concern. China is ready to work with Morocco to implement the outcomes of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the 10th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Arab Cooperation and to deepen collaboration within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said.

Xi also stressed the importance of expanding cultural exchanges to strengthen the foundation of goodwill between the two peoples and advance the China-Morocco strategic partnership.

The Crown Prince conveyed King Mohammed VI's sincere greetings to Xi and expressed gratitude for China's support during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crown prince affirmed Morocco's commitment to further strengthen ties with China through enhanced high-level exchanges and deeper cooperation in various sectors.

Noting the growing popularity of Chinese language and culture in Morocco, the crown prince expressed his hope to strengthen cultural exchanges between the two nations. He also highlighted the alignment of their positions on many issues, affirming that Morocco is willing to firmly support the safeguarding of national sovereignty, security and stability.