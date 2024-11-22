PM Modi meets 31 world leaders, heads of organizations during his three-country foreign visit









YEARS |

Updated: November 22, 2024 2:24 p.m. EAST

New Delhi [India]November 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in 31 bilateral meetings and informal interactions with world leaders during his three-country foreign visit to Nigeria, Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit and Guyana for November 16 to 21.

He held one bilateral meeting in Nigeria and 10 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil. Subsequently, during his visit to Guyana, he held 9 bilateral meetings, according to the official press release. In Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu In Brazil, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Brazil, Indonesia, Portugal, Italy, Norway, France, the United Kingdom, Chile, Argentina and Australia. Among the 10 bilateral meetings in Brazil, this was Prime Minister Modi's first meeting with 5 leaders: Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia; Luis Montenegro, Prime Minister of Portugal; Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister, Gabriel Boric, Chilean President and Javier Milei, Argentine President, according to the press release. In Brazil, the Prime Minister also had informal interactions and separate meetings with the leaders of Singapore, South Korea, Egypt, the United States and Spain, as well as with the leaders and leaders of various international organizations such as Ursula von der Leyen of the European Union; Antonio Guterres, United Nations; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, World Trade Organization; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization; and Kristalina Georgieva and Gita Gopinath, IMF. In Guyana, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Guyana, Dominica, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and Saint -Lucie.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Modi marked the final leg of an important journey that began in Nigeria, continued to Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit and concluded with a historic state visit to Guyana.

The three-country tour showcased India's growing engagement globally, with crucial discussions in Nigeria, active participation in the G20 summit in Brazil and strengthening ties with the Caribbean at the historic visit to Guyana. (ANI)

