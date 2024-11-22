Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar Says U.S. House of Representatives Won't Change Its Approach to China Under Trump

A Michigan congressman is proposing legislation to end normal trade relations with China.

U.S. Representative John Moolenaar chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Moolenaar says combating the security threat posed by America's adversary is one of the few issues that unites Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

Listen: U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar discusses his concerns about the CCP



https://wdet.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/web-Moolenaar-China-post-elec-2way.mp3

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Rep. American. John Moolenaar: We will work to prevent the CCP from stealing our technology, co-opting companies, harassing the American people, and forcing us to comply. President Trump has made some important appointments. Michael Waltz, who is the president's new national security adviser, takes responding to threats posed by China very seriously. And we look forward to working closely together.

Quinn Klinefelter, WDET News: The president-elect has talked a lot about imposing tariffs on various products. Chinese officials have said they are apparently racing to further expand semiconductor production at home. The Biden administration had pushed to create a national supply chain for this purpose. What do you think should be US policy in this regard? And are you worried that implementing tariffs will lead to some kind of trade war between China and the United States?

JM: In a way, China has been engaged in a trade war with the United States for many years. They have violated various trade rules and I believe it is time that we revoke the status of normal, permanent trade relations that China has enjoyed over the past two and a half decades. And because of the violations that they've committed, I think the tariffs are a very reasonable approach, specifically aimed at the electronics sectors and technology areas where we need to rebuild the resilience of our supply chain. And make sure we don't increase our dependence on China.

QK: One of the concerns some people have is using TikTok. It also seems that President-elect Trump now seems to be somewhat of a fan of TikTok, which is something you didn't seem to do in the past. When you look at the opinions that you and the president have on this, do you see that they will be able to harmonize?

JM: I do. And I think President Trump has long been concerned about the control that the CCP has over TikTok. And in our legislation we have not banned TikTok. What we have said is that TikTok needs to be separated from its owner ByteDance, which is affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, and divest from TikTok. And I hope that President Trump will use the fact that we currently have a law on the books that requires this divestment as a way to negotiate so that an American company can have the opportunity to take over TikTok and provide this forum either way. it would be safer for the American people and free from adverse control.

QK: Have you had any discussions with Trump or any of his aides regarding TikTok or any other Chinese topic?

JM: This will be an ongoing discussion. Currently, some issues are being resolved in court. And there is a deadline, January 19, by which TikTok must be sold. There is also a provision that the president can delay this decision if negotiations proceed productively. So that gives the president a lot of flexibility to work on this and hopefully find an American buyer or at least a friendly nation that isn't China, Russia, North Korea or Iran.

QK: When China's leader, President Xi Jinping, met with Biden some time ago, he highlighted what he called red lines in the U.S.-China relationship. Issues such as status with Taiwan, democracy or human rights, China's own system and what he calls China's rights to development. When you look at those red lines, what do you think about how he defines that?

JM: It's interesting to see how he presents things. He will talk about Taiwan as a country where he believes they have the legitimate right to take Taiwan by force if necessary. We see this very differently. Taiwan is a free island nation, a free and democratic island that represents a significant part of the global economy. And the idea that Xi Jinping thinks he can put me in charge is a very dangerous provocation on his part. They have promised in the past, as in Hong Kong, that they would have one China but two systems. But political dissidents were thrown into prison; Jimmy Lai, a journalist who spoke out in favor of democracy, is in prison. So they put their political opponents in prison. It is very difficult to consider that what Xi Jinping says has integrity. My goal would therefore be to do everything in our power to deter aggression against Taiwan. And also ensure that we maintain the rule of law, the status quo, in the South China Sea and other areas where China threatens our allies like the Philippines and Japan. Make sure they don't continue to cause further destruction.

QK: Trump said of Taiwan that he believed the country should pay the United States to help with its defense. What is your opinion on this?

JM: Well, again, President Trump is a strong negotiator. I think there is a very strong consensus that Taiwan needs to strengthen its strength, defenses and posture to protect itself from mainland China's aggression. President Reagan spoke of peace through strength, and I believe we must demonstrate American strength in our dealings with China. A big part of this is arming Taiwan so that it can defend itself and Xi Jinping realizes that it's a very unattractive option for him to try to take Taiwan by force. I think what President Trump is doing, similar to what he's done with NATO allies, is encouraging them to participate more in financing their own defense. And we can contribute to this by selling them weapons and helping them equip themselves. But they really need to step up their game. And they are. I am encouraged by the progress they are making.