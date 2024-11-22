Politics
Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar Says U.S. House of Representatives Won't Change Its Approach to China Under Trump
A Michigan congressman is proposing legislation to end normal trade relations with China.
U.S. Representative John Moolenaar chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Moolenaar says combating the security threat posed by America's adversary is one of the few issues that unites Democrats and Republicans in Congress.
Listen: U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar discusses his concerns about the CCP
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Rep. American. John Moolenaar: We will work to prevent the CCP from stealing our technology, co-opting companies, harassing the American people, and forcing us to comply. President Trump has made some important appointments. Michael Waltz, who is the president's new national security adviser, takes responding to threats posed by China very seriously. And we look forward to working closely together.
Quinn Klinefelter, WDET News: The president-elect has talked a lot about imposing tariffs on various products. Chinese officials have said they are apparently racing to further expand semiconductor production at home. The Biden administration had pushed to create a national supply chain for this purpose. What do you think should be US policy in this regard? And are you worried that implementing tariffs will lead to some kind of trade war between China and the United States?
JM: In a way, China has been engaged in a trade war with the United States for many years. They have violated various trade rules and I believe it is time that we revoke the status of normal, permanent trade relations that China has enjoyed over the past two and a half decades. And because of the violations that they've committed, I think the tariffs are a very reasonable approach, specifically aimed at the electronics sectors and technology areas where we need to rebuild the resilience of our supply chain. And make sure we don't increase our dependence on China.
QK: One of the concerns some people have is using TikTok. It also seems that President-elect Trump now seems to be somewhat of a fan of TikTok, which is something you didn't seem to do in the past. When you look at the opinions that you and the president have on this, do you see that they will be able to harmonize?
JM: I do. And I think President Trump has long been concerned about the control that the CCP has over TikTok. And in our legislation we have not banned TikTok. What we have said is that TikTok needs to be separated from its owner ByteDance, which is affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, and divest from TikTok. And I hope that President Trump will use the fact that we currently have a law on the books that requires this divestment as a way to negotiate so that an American company can have the opportunity to take over TikTok and provide this forum either way. it would be safer for the American people and free from adverse control.
QK: Have you had any discussions with Trump or any of his aides regarding TikTok or any other Chinese topic?
JM: This will be an ongoing discussion. Currently, some issues are being resolved in court. And there is a deadline, January 19, by which TikTok must be sold. There is also a provision that the president can delay this decision if negotiations proceed productively. So that gives the president a lot of flexibility to work on this and hopefully find an American buyer or at least a friendly nation that isn't China, Russia, North Korea or Iran.
QK: When China's leader, President Xi Jinping, met with Biden some time ago, he highlighted what he called red lines in the U.S.-China relationship. Issues such as status with Taiwan, democracy or human rights, China's own system and what he calls China's rights to development. When you look at those red lines, what do you think about how he defines that?
JM: It's interesting to see how he presents things. He will talk about Taiwan as a country where he believes they have the legitimate right to take Taiwan by force if necessary. We see this very differently. Taiwan is a free island nation, a free and democratic island that represents a significant part of the global economy. And the idea that Xi Jinping thinks he can put me in charge is a very dangerous provocation on his part. They have promised in the past, as in Hong Kong, that they would have one China but two systems. But political dissidents were thrown into prison; Jimmy Lai, a journalist who spoke out in favor of democracy, is in prison. So they put their political opponents in prison. It is very difficult to consider that what Xi Jinping says has integrity. My goal would therefore be to do everything in our power to deter aggression against Taiwan. And also ensure that we maintain the rule of law, the status quo, in the South China Sea and other areas where China threatens our allies like the Philippines and Japan. Make sure they don't continue to cause further destruction.
QK: Trump said of Taiwan that he believed the country should pay the United States to help with its defense. What is your opinion on this?
JM: Well, again, President Trump is a strong negotiator. I think there is a very strong consensus that Taiwan needs to strengthen its strength, defenses and posture to protect itself from mainland China's aggression. President Reagan spoke of peace through strength, and I believe we must demonstrate American strength in our dealings with China. A big part of this is arming Taiwan so that it can defend itself and Xi Jinping realizes that it's a very unattractive option for him to try to take Taiwan by force. I think what President Trump is doing, similar to what he's done with NATO allies, is encouraging them to participate more in financing their own defense. And we can contribute to this by selling them weapons and helping them equip themselves. But they really need to step up their game. And they are. I am encouraged by the progress they are making.
Reliable, accurate and up to date.
WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain our journalistic integrity through the independent support of readers like you. If you value WDET as a source of news, music and conversation, please make a gift today.
Donate today
|
Sources
2/ https://wdet.org/2024/11/22/michigan-congressman-john-moolenaar-says-u-s-house-wont-change-approach-to-china-under-trump/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennis, Davis Cup 2024 Semi-final preview, schedule and how to watch live
- Movement of landslides caused by earthquakes
- Virginia High School Football Playoffs: 2024 Round 2 Results
- Mohammad Abbas equals Imran Khan's record in first-class cricket | Cricket News
- What explains China's new warmth for Japan?
- Close public approval of Trump's plans and policies; Fewer people expect the country to unite
- Accommodates 2,500 worshippers, admire the magnificence of Jokowi Mosque in Abu Dhabi
- Live Cricket Update – AUS vs IND 1st Test
- Banana art was purchased for $6.2 million
- The Fascinating Reason Winter Doesn’t Have to Feel So Grim
- No evidence linking PM Modi, Jaishankar and NSA Doval to Nijjar murder, says Canada
- New powers to crack down on anti-social behavior