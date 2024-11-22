Politics
Accommodates 2,500 worshippers, admire the magnificence of Jokowi Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Suara.com – A cool atmosphere envelops the Jalan President Joko Widodo area in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, especially at the President Joko Widodo Mosque which is located on this street.
Monitoring Suara.com At President Joko Widodo's mosque, the atmosphere was cool with a temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius during morning prayers around 5:30 a.m. Abu Dhabi time.
The mosque building is magnificent. The name of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is clearly displayed in front of the mosque as a sign of the name of the place of worship.
One of the two imams of President Joko Widodo's mosque, Salman Alfarisi. Salman is an Indonesian citizen from Pontianak who currently lives in Abu Dhabi and is also an imam at President Joko Widodo's mosque.
Also Read: Compact Sexist Guyon on Widows, Rocky Gerung Sentil RK-Suswono: Harassment of Women is the Highest Form of Ignorance in Politics
Since the mosque's inauguration in December 2023, Salman has also served as the imam of President Joko Widodo's mosque.
“Since it opened, I have been here for a year,” said Salman, Friday (11/22/2024).
Salman is an Indonesian citizen from Pontianak who currently lives in Abu Dhabi and is also an imam at the mosque.
Besides Salman, there is another person who is a priest. A person is a local resident.
Salman spoke about President Joko Widodo's mosque, which is often a tourist destination for Indonesian citizens visiting Abu Dhabi. Both those who visit Abu Dhabi directly from Indonesia and those who transit through Abu Dhabi after performing the Umrah pilgrimage.
Also read: Admitting the same fate as Jokowi, RK surrenders to the impossibility of voting in Jakarta because of his West Java identity card: you just need to pray a lot
“They stop and take photos here in Majsid Jokowi. There are also PMIs, Indonesian migrant workers who live all over Dubai, in the regions, they come here to take photos and visit this mosque,” said Salman.
Besides the general public or Indonesian migrant workers, Indonesian officials also often visit President Joko Widodo's mosque.
Salman said there were not many people who prayed five times a day at the mosque. As at dawn, there are only one or two rows of prayer. There are not many worshipers during obligatory prayer times because the area around the mosque is not a residential area. Apart from this, Salman said, there are many surau in the area.
However, the situation is different at the time of Friday prayers. Many worshipers pray at President Joko Widodo's mosque.
“So the office or embassy embassy. So if Friday is full. “On Friday, many people come to pray here because for regular prayers, there are prayer rooms in small suraus around here,” Salman explained.
According to Salman's account, President Joko Widodo's mosque can accommodate up to 2,500 worshipers. Indeed, the mosque is equipped with two large rooms.
“It is divided into two rooms. The first room is for the five daily prayers and the large room is used for Friday prayers or for Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Fitr or Ramadan prayers which are usually crowded with congregation Yes, there It is also a prayer hall for women and the mosque is beautiful,” Salman said.
Meanwhile, Salman said that in the courtyard of the mosque, a number of typically Indonesian plants or trees had also been planted.
“There are a lot of Indonesian trees here too. If you look around there are mango trees, there is a tree I don't know the name of but there are a lot of Indonesian trees, plants here “said Salman.
As an imam, Salman's residence is not far from the mosque. He lives on the right side of President Joko Widodo's mosque. Salman also enjoys a number of benefits and allowances.
“As for houses, yes, the imam's house here is to the right of the mosque. It is prepared for free electricity, free water, education, health, other benefits, salaries, etc.,” Salman said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2024/11/22/124035/ikut-kunker-prabowo-ke-abu-dhabi-momen-jurnalis-suaracom-salat-berjemaah-di-masjid-jokowi-yang-super-megah
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey dismisses two more pro-Kurdish mayors over ties to banned group
- Tennis, Davis Cup 2024 Semi-final preview, schedule and how to watch live
- Movement of landslides caused by earthquakes
- Virginia High School Football Playoffs: 2024 Round 2 Results
- Mohammad Abbas equals Imran Khan's record in first-class cricket | Cricket News
- What explains China's new warmth for Japan?
- Close public approval of Trump's plans and policies; Fewer people expect the country to unite
- Accommodates 2,500 worshippers, admire the magnificence of Jokowi Mosque in Abu Dhabi
- Live Cricket Update – AUS vs IND 1st Test
- Banana art was purchased for $6.2 million
- The Fascinating Reason Winter Doesn’t Have to Feel So Grim
- No evidence linking PM Modi, Jaishankar and NSA Doval to Nijjar murder, says Canada