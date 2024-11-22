Accommodates 2,500 worshippers, admire the magnificence of Jokowi Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Suara.com – A cool atmosphere envelops the Jalan President Joko Widodo area in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, especially at the President Joko Widodo Mosque which is located on this street.

Monitoring Suara.com At President Joko Widodo's mosque, the atmosphere was cool with a temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius during morning prayers around 5:30 a.m. Abu Dhabi time.

The mosque building is magnificent. The name of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is clearly displayed in front of the mosque as a sign of the name of the place of worship.

One of the two imams of President Joko Widodo's mosque, Salman Alfarisi. Salman is an Indonesian citizen from Pontianak who currently lives in Abu Dhabi and is also an imam at President Joko Widodo's mosque.

Also Read: Compact Sexist Guyon on Widows, Rocky Gerung Sentil RK-Suswono: Harassment of Women is the Highest Form of Ignorance in Politics

Since the mosque's inauguration in December 2023, Salman has also served as the imam of President Joko Widodo's mosque.

“Since it opened, I have been here for a year,” said Salman, Friday (11/22/2024).

Apparition of President Joko Widodo's mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Suara.com/Novian)

Salman is an Indonesian citizen from Pontianak who currently lives in Abu Dhabi and is also an imam at the mosque.

Besides Salman, there is another person who is a priest. A person is a local resident.

Salman spoke about President Joko Widodo's mosque, which is often a tourist destination for Indonesian citizens visiting Abu Dhabi. Both those who visit Abu Dhabi directly from Indonesia and those who transit through Abu Dhabi after performing the Umrah pilgrimage.

Also read: Admitting the same fate as Jokowi, RK surrenders to the impossibility of voting in Jakarta because of his West Java identity card: you just need to pray a lot

“They stop and take photos here in Majsid Jokowi. There are also PMIs, Indonesian migrant workers who live all over Dubai, in the regions, they come here to take photos and visit this mosque,” said Salman.

Besides the general public or Indonesian migrant workers, Indonesian officials also often visit President Joko Widodo's mosque.

Salman said there were not many people who prayed five times a day at the mosque. As at dawn, there are only one or two rows of prayer. There are not many worshipers during obligatory prayer times because the area around the mosque is not a residential area. Apart from this, Salman said, there are many surau in the area.

Imam of President Joko Widodo's mosque, Salman Alfarisi. (Suara.com/Novian)

However, the situation is different at the time of Friday prayers. Many worshipers pray at President Joko Widodo's mosque.

“So the office or embassy embassy. So if Friday is full. “On Friday, many people come to pray here because for regular prayers, there are prayer rooms in small suraus around here,” Salman explained.

According to Salman's account, President Joko Widodo's mosque can accommodate up to 2,500 worshipers. Indeed, the mosque is equipped with two large rooms.

“It is divided into two rooms. The first room is for the five daily prayers and the large room is used for Friday prayers or for Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Fitr or Ramadan prayers which are usually crowded with congregation Yes, there It is also a prayer hall for women and the mosque is beautiful,” Salman said.

Apparition of President Joko Widodo's mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Suara.com/Novian)

Meanwhile, Salman said that in the courtyard of the mosque, a number of typically Indonesian plants or trees had also been planted.

“There are a lot of Indonesian trees here too. If you look around there are mango trees, there is a tree I don't know the name of but there are a lot of Indonesian trees, plants here “said Salman.

As an imam, Salman's residence is not far from the mosque. He lives on the right side of President Joko Widodo's mosque. Salman also enjoys a number of benefits and allowances.

“As for houses, yes, the imam's house here is to the right of the mosque. It is prepared for free electricity, free water, education, health, other benefits, salaries, etc.,” Salman said.