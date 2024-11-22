Close public approval of Trump's plans and policies; Fewer people expect the country to unite





Americans express warmer feelings toward Trump today than after the 2020 or 2016 elections. Donald Trump addresses supporters at the Palm Beach Convention Center in the early hours of November 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida . (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand Americans' views of Donald Trump, his conduct since the election, and their feelings about the country.

For this analysis, we surveyed 9,609 U.S. adults from November 12 to 17, 2024. All individuals who participated in this survey are members of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of individuals recruited through national random sampling of residential addresses . who agreed to regularly respond to surveys. This type of recruitment gives almost all American adults a chance to be selected. Surveys were conducted either online or over the phone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. In addition, this survey is also weighted according to criteria of electoral participation and preference for the presidential vote. Learn more about the ATP methodology.

Here are the questions used for this report, the topline and the survey methodology.

Following Donald Trump's victory in the November 5 presidential election, Americans narrowly approve of the president-elect's plans and policies for the future. About half of American adults (53%) approve of his plans, while 46% disapprove.

As was the case during the presidential campaign, Trump inspires widespread confidence in his management of the economy. Nearly six in ten Americans (59%) say they are very or somewhat confident in the president-elect's ability to make good economic policy decisions.

Majorities also express confidence in Trump on law enforcement and criminal justice (54%), immigration (53%), and foreign policy (53%), while fewer (45%) %) to have confidence in Trump's handling of abortion policy.

Coming off a contentious presidential election, 41% of respondents have confidence in Trump's ability to bring the country together; 59% of respondents say they are little or not convinced that Trump can achieve this. And Americans are giving Trump low marks for his efforts so far to reach out to those who supported Kamala Harris in the election.

About half of Americans (52%) say it is extremely or very important that Trump reach out to Harris supporters to try to unify the country. 30% say it is somewhat important. Only 17% believe that it is not too important or not at all important.

Only 31% of Americans say Trump has done an excellent or good job reaching out to the vice president's supporters to try to bring the country together; more than twice as many (66%) say he did only a fair or poor job.

The latest national survey from the Pew Research Center, conducted among 9,609 adults November 12-17, 2024, finds that Trump's personal image is more positive than it was shortly after the 2020 or 2016 elections.

(Note: Most interviews were completed before Trump announced several of his nominees for cabinet positions, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services, and his initial selection of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General)

When asked to rate their feelings toward Trump on a thermometer ranging from 0 to 100, 43% gave Trump a very warm or warm rating (between 51 and 100 on the 0 to 100 scale) . Slightly more (48%) give Trump a cold rating (below 50), including 40% who rate him very cold (between 0 and 24).

Yet the share of Americans rating Trump warmly today (43%) is higher than it was after the 2020 (34%) or 2016 (36%) elections.

Fewer than four in ten describe Trump as even-tempered and a good role model. When rating Trump's personal traits and characteristics, a majority of 55% say the phrase mentally sharp describes Trump very or fairly well, while almost as many (51%) say he keeps his promises.

Less than half describe the president-elect as caring about the needs of ordinary Americans (45%) or honest (42%).

And as was the case during the presidential campaign, Trump gets relatively low marks for being even-tempered (37%) and being a good role model (34%).

What Americans think of the country after the election

The share of Americans satisfied with the way things are going in the country has increased since October, from 23% to 29%. As has been the case for several years, a large majority (70%) remains dissatisfied with the national situation.

Republicans and Democrats have exchanged views on the country since Trump's victory:

35% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents express a positive opinion of the national situation, compared to just 10% last month. About a quarter of Democrats and Democratic leanings (24%) have positive views, up from 38% in October.

Fear and anger are the dominant emotions among Democrats. Nearly three-quarters of Democrats (73%) say they are worried about the state of the country, while 54% say they are angry. Only 29% of Democrats are hopeful and even fewer (14%) are proud.

Republicans are more optimistic, less fearful. Most Republicans (76%) say they are optimistic about the state of the country, while nearly half (46%) say they are proud. Fear and anger are less prevalent among Republicans than among Democrats.

Other findings: presidential transition, emotional reactions to Trump's victory, state of partisan relations

A smooth presidential transition is expected, unlike in 2020. A large majority of Americans (70%) say they are very or somewhat confident that the transition to the Trump administration will go smoothly. Republicans (79%) are more likely than Democrats (64%) to say the transition will go well. At a similar point four years ago, when Trump was contesting the election results, only 26% expected the transition to go smoothly.

Trump's conduct after the election was viewed much more positively than it was four years ago. Shortly after the 2020 election, only about a quarter of Americans (28%) viewed Trump's post-election conduct as excellent or good. Today, almost twice as many (53%) view his conduct positively. A comparable share (56%) rates Harris' post-election conduct as excellent or good.

Reactions to Trump's victory. Republicans are reacting to the election results with a mix of relief (46% say they are relieved by Trump's victory) and enthusiasm (43%). A majority of Democrats (56%) express disappointment with the result, while 31% say they are angry. For the most part, reactions to Trump's victory are comparable to his 2016 election victory.

Only 14% expect partisan relations to improve. Most Americans expect relations between Republicans and Democrats in Washington to deteriorate (45%) or stay about the same (41%) over the coming year. In post-election surveys conducted over the past decade, no more than one in five respondents (21% in 2020) predicted an improvement in partisan relations.

