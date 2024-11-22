Politics
What explains China's new warmth for Japan?
India is not the only country with which China has recently eased tensions. It has also expanded to Japan in recent times.
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru and told him the two nations should be “partners, not threats.”
The move comes at a time when US President-elect Donald Trump is set to take a hawkish approach to China, which could impose across-the-board tariffs of up to a minimum of 60%. on all Chinese products. Before Trump takes over with the hope of escalating the trade war, Xi is trying to relatively calm relations with other countries with which he is in conflict, such as India or China.
China and Japan have a historic rivalry and are engaged in maritime disputes. Japan is one of several countries where China is in conflict over the waters it calls the South China Sea. China's maximalist maritime claims have been rejected under international law.
Besides their historical rivalry and maritime disputes, China and Japan are engaged in a struggle over Taiwan, trade and other issues.
Certainly, Japan and China will not become friends again. Japan is a conventional ally of the United States, China's main adversary, and a key partner of China's other challenger, India. Japan is part of Quad with India, Australia and the United States. Australia is another country where Japan-Japan relations have hit an all-time low in recent years and have only recently started to improve.
As China and Japan continue to remain on opposing sides, Xi is seeking to smooth ties to focus on the larger conflict with the United States.
China's economic difficulties
China is not in a position for widespread trade conflict because its economy is doing poorly.
Last quarter, China's economic growth slowed from 4.7 percent to 4.6 percent. Annual growth is unlikely to reach the modest target of 5 percent.
The real estate crash, growing local government debt crisis, falling exports and foreign investment are some of the reasons that have led to China's economic woes. As the outgoing US administration of Joe Biden waged a targeted trade and technology war with China, hitting semiconductors, electric vehicles and metals among other things, President-elect Trump said he could impose tariffs. general customs of 60 percent or above.
An analysis by investment and financial services firm UBS found that China could lose up to 2.5 percent of its GDP if the United States imposed 60 percent tariffs on all products Chinese.
To cushion the shock of Trump's economic confrontation, China would need other avenues and that is where Japan comes in.
In a sign that China is trying to boost trade with other countries to cushion the blow of expected Trump disruptions, China said it would lift a ban on seafood imports from Japan.
With the arrival of Trump, US-China relations will collapse
As previously mentioned, US-China relations are expected to collapse under Trump.
To focus on the conflict with the United States, China is trying to stabilize other conflicts.
To cushion the blow of trade disruptions with the United States, China is trying to strengthen its trade relations with other countries, such as Japan, Australia and some European countries.
As China relies to a large extent on manufacturing and its exports, Trump's efforts to remove manufacturing from China and create jobs in the United States could create problems for China. China is therefore expanding the network of nations with which it can cooperate during Trump's term.
Even though Ishiba is politically weak, Japan seems on firmer footing
Ishiba leads a minority government in Japan. But geopolitically, Japan is well placed.
While Japan is an ally of the United States, it is also a partner of India and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region. It also just hosted a meeting of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, a growing sign of convergence with the Western bloc.
For China, this makes Japan a country with which it is useful to maintain stable relations. Although Ishiba would like to stabilize relations with China for its own political benefit, China would also benefit, as it could turn to Japan to offset its trade losses or perhaps as an intermediary in times of escalation with the United States. United.
|
