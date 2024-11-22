Mohammad Abbas equals Imran Khan's record in first-class cricket | Cricket News





Mohammad Abbas (Photo by Shaun Roy/Getty Images) NEW DELHI: Experienced Pakistani pacer Mohammad Abbas on Friday equaled legend Imran Khan's record of 13 ten-wicket hauls in first-class cricket. Abbas achieved the feat in the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Representing the Lahore Blues, Abbas put up an impressive performance, taking six wickets for 39 runs in 22 overs, including 10 maidens, in the first innings. He then continued his momentum in the second Test, picking up four more wickets, resulting in a remarkable match-winning stand of 10 for 74. This feat now places him alongside legendary World Cup-winning captain Imran. It is worth noting that Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis still hold the top spots on the all-time list for most 10-wicket hauls in Pakistan first-class cricket, with 16 and 14 runs respectively. performances, the 34-year-old has struggled to secure a permanent position in the national team since his debut in 2017. Although highly regarded by South African point guard Dale Steyn, Abbas has not quite lived up to the expectations. Running for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Abbas demonstrated his remarkable skills, taking 31 wickets at an average of 14.39. He has maintained a tight economy rate of 2.35 and bowled 60 first overs in the tournament so far. The year 2018 marked an important period in Abbas' international career. He took 27 wickets against England and Australia in consecutive series. In his first 10 Tests, Abbas took an impressive 59 wickets at an average of 15.64.

