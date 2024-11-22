The visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modis was a successful bond that we have always dreamed of since our ancestors first left India.

Dear editor,

Upon first reading VS Naipaul's novels about India, it is easy to develop a gloomy view of an underdeveloped, perpetually festering country, doomed to remain so due to its staggering degree of poverty and a worn out time which relied on the vestiges of a mythical past. Oh, how times have changed!

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visit to our small nation was an impressive and successful bond that we have always dreamed of since our ancestors first left India almost two centuries ago. Commitment, distance and time had left our particular diaspora with no choice but to carve out a place in the West, hounded from one end of one empire to serve another. India was their homeland, the source of their beliefs, their culture, their religions, their languages ​​and everything that constituted their home.

It is not possible that they left with joy, as they watched their native land disappear from sight. A new identity awaited them, hard-forged on the anvil of the backbreaking work they endured. Generations have clung to the concept of a distant homeland, the source of the particular habits and mannerisms they have stubbornly preserved. We were a displaced people who endured, grew and prospered.

This navel, a source of pride accompanied by a metaphysical desire for its loss; was often manifested in our adherence to things Indian; because they represented in some way the cultural context of our ancestors. We understood that they were from India, and we were Indian. A distinction which has been accentuated over successive generations. So much so that when we left these shores in a second wave of diaspora, in the western lands where we went, we often found ourselves lacking, by the diaspora who had more recently come directly from India. This disconnection was awkward, because weren't we also Indian even though, over the long years of separation, our culture had evolved differently?

Some, like Naipaul, would return and reflect with disdain on the homeland of our ancestors, mocking the poor and their modest existence.

Today, whether we agree with the politics or not, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has transformed this dark zone into one of the most important nations of the world. A beacon for education, technology and health; booming industries with companies capable of absorbing the most refined and bespoke businesses the West has to offer; for example, the producer of the flagship vehicle that transports the royalty of their formerly colonial overlords. An irony that never fails to make me smile. This brilliant nation under Modi has been fine-tuned, ready to become the greatest democratic counterpoint to dictators and autocrats.

Without fear, the India of today is the reflection that we know how to see in ourselves, a civilization that emerged millennia ago, which eventually shattered the vestiges of colonization, challenging the world to tell him what he should do and be. Much of this boldness is reflected in the personality of Prime Minister Modi, whose wise counsel has brought India to where it is today.

Watching him eat traditional purine leaf food; Listening to him praise Guyana, as mawkish as it may sound, it was a bit like your most beloved relative expressing pride in what you have become. A recognition that we, the lost children of a diaspora who unconsciously yearned to be recognized as equals; eminently deserve respect, admiration and partnership. We always were, but the scar of commitment had scarred us deeply, leaving us feeling like we were somehow inferior.

Part of me always thought that, as derogatory as he was to his ancestral homeland, Naipaul suffered from the misplaced grief of separation.

Guyana stands to benefit greatly from the partnership with India; and it is clear that India believes that this will also benefit them.

Sincerely,

Scheherazade Ishoof Khan