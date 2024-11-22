Politics
No birthday cake for Judi
Shh! No one wishes Dame Judi Dench a happy birthday when she turns 90 early next month. The Oscar winner is starring in a few West End celebration shows with presenter Gyles Brandreth, but insisted there was no mention of her milestone birthday in the advance publicity. Dench's eyesight is failing due to age-related macular degeneration, which means that if Brandreth manages to sneak a birthday cake onstage, she might not notice, he writes in The old man. When West End director Trevor Nunn surprised her in a similar show two years ago, dressed all in black, the audience recognized him, but not Dench. Who is it? she whispered to Brandreth, who shouted her name amid applause. A nun! she cried. A nun! How wonderful.
Low load
Poet Pam Ayres, who performed with composer George Fenton in Chester and Basingstoke this week, is wary of electric cars. She writes:
I bought a new electric car
My old one had gone west,
The seller convinced me
That electric cars are the best.
One charge lasts two
a hundred miles, he said.
But it is a disadvantage.
It's a trip down our road if you have the heat on.
Humor Prezzas
John Prescott was not mean to all conservatives. Former Conservative MP Michael Brown describes how his neighbor MP Prescott started and ended the 1997 election in Cleethorpes determined to oust me. He played beach cricket like a stunt saying he would knock out Brown.
Prezza succeeded and Brown lost his seat. But Brown responded the following year by describing, in a newspaper column, how Prescott's words came out in no particular order, even though everyone knew what the deputy prime minister meant.
Brown says: I was summoned to his large office. I assumed I had crossed paths with him. As he entered, he came out swearing how useless I was as an MP. But he loved the sketch and became a fan, giving me his farewell interview when he left office in 2007 for my ITV Yorkshire politics programme.
Insider tip from Rees-Moggs
Covid inquiry says it fails to recognize its estimated 200 million cost, says Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Let me tell you a secret: when departments say they don't recognize the figure, you know they are very careful not to lie and point you in the wrong direction, he tells his GB News viewers. A confession: I made it myself as a minister. When people were very close, but not quite there, you could honestly say you didn't recognize the figure, but that meant the water was getting quite warm.
Boris has done his bit for Britain
Unexpected praise from Labor for Boris Johnson. During an agonizing debate over the UK's falling birth rate, Lord Foulkes, his Labor counterpart, said that while there are dozens of reasons for us to criticize it, it is an area in which we can be grateful to Boris Johnson? Johnson is believed to have fathered at least seven children. The Treasury Minister, Lord Livermore, unfortunately refused to join in on Foulkess's joke. I find it hard to sympathize with this man on anything, he said, a little sullenly.
The iron bouffant
Penny Mordaunt's bouffant hairstyle grabbed all the attention during the BBC election debate earlier this year. Viewers compared her to Margaret Thatcher and joked that the more animated she got, the louder the volume increased. Now I can reveal that the product behind the gravity-defying blow dry was a product called Got2b stuckwhich provides ultra strong hold for up to 72 hours. However, Ms Mordaunt has now sworn to abstain from it for life. She says: I was doing the BBC the other day and someone came up to me with it and I was like: Noooo, not that sort of thing.
Boer War veterans
Thanks to Peterborough readers who sent in memories of fathers who served in the Boer War (1899 to 1902). Lady Fergusson's father, Esme (b. 1875), served in the Scots Guards, as did Caroline Coke's father-in-law, Richard (b. 1873). Edward Crofton's father, Morgan (b. 1879), served in the 2nd Battalion of the Lancashire Fusiliers, notably at Ladysmith Relief and Spion Kop. They then fought in the First World War. History is sometimes closer than we think.
Peterboroughpublished every Friday at 7 p.m., is edited by Christopher Hope. You can reach him at [email protected]
|
