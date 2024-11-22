Politics
FRONTLINE: China, the United States and the rise of Xi Jinping
Premieres Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
In “China, the United States and the rise of Xi Jinping” FRONTLINE investigates China's emergence as one of the world's richest and most repressive countries, as well as the role of its longtime president, Xi Jinping.
Xi has presided over an increasingly antagonistic relationship with the United States since coming to power in 2012, and has also cracked down hard on internal dissent, says the correspondent, producer and director Martin Smith. In the works for more than a year, our new documentary investigates how Xi works, why, and what's at stake as the next chapter in U.S.-China relations begins.
FRONTLINE “China, the United States, and the Rise of Xi Jinping” – Overview
With China largely shutting out international media, this two-hour documentary, from the award-winning team of Smith, producer and director Marcela Gaviria and producer Brian Funckdraws on interviews with former members of the Chinese Communist Party, exiled human rights and democracy activists, academics, authors and journalists to trace the events that have shaped Xi, since his ouster to the countryside to carry out forced labor during the Maoist revolution, to his joining the Chinese Communist Party and his rise within its leadership, to the way he tightened his grip throughout his presidency.
The documentary features interviews with current and former U.S. government officials, including members of the first Trump administration who helped shape U.S. economic and national security policies toward China. It offers a timely and comprehensive overview of Xi's vision for China and the broader implications of his crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang and his provocative ambitions for Taiwan.
He chose to embark on the path of consolidating power; the path of nationalism, said Edward Wong, journalist at the New York Timesauthor of “On the edge of the Empire.”
As Trump vows to impose higher tariffs on Chinese-made goods when he takes office, “China, the United States, and the Rise of Xi Jinping” also probes the state of the economy China and its trade war with the United States.
If anyone thinks they can stop China's steady economic rise, it's probably by indulging in fantasies, said Victor Gao, unofficial spokesperson for Xi's government.
As Trump's return to the Oval Office approaches, the film is a must-see examination of China under Xi, hostile relations between China and the United States, their ramifications, and what might come next.
Watch according to your schedule: “China, the United States and the Rise of Xi Jinping” will be available for streaming has pbs.org/frontline and in the PBS app from November 26, 2024 and beyond FRONTLINE YouTube Channel that evening at 10 p.m./9 a.m.
Credits: A FRONT LINE production with RAIN Media, Inc.. The producers are Martin Smith, Marcela Gaviria and Brian Funck. The correspondent is Martin Smith. Co-producers are Scott Anger and Elizabeth Hope Williams. The writers and directors are Marcela Gaviria and Martin Smith. The editor-in-chief and executive producer of FRONTLINE is Raney Aronson-Rath.
