Donald Trump sentencing postponed indefinitely in New York silence case – NBC New York





The New York City judge overseeing President-elect Donald Trump's “financial silence” case said there would be no sentencing next week, as previously expected, and that he would hear arguments from the defense team about why the case should be dismissed now that Trump is president-elect.

Sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday, November 26, but sentencing has now been suspended and that date has been adjourned, according to an order issued Friday by Judge Juan Merchan. No new date for a possible sentencing has been set, delaying it indefinitely, although it could be reimposed at a later date.

The judge asked the defense team to file its motion to dismiss by Dec. 2 and prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office will have until Dec. 9 to respond.

Trump was convicted in May in New York of 34 counts of falsifying business records, stemming from what prosecutors said was an attempt to cover up a hush money payment just before the 2016 presidential election Trump has repeatedly denied these allegations.

In a court filing Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office objected to dismissing Trump's case, but prosecutors said they were willing to delay his sentencing until the end of his next term.

“We have important competing constitutional interests, namely the office of president and all the complications that come with that, and on the other hand, the sanctity of the jury verdict,” prosecutor Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, said Wednesday. during a speech to the Citizens Crime Commission. , a local civic group.

Trump's lawyers on Wednesday asked the judge to drop the case before he takes office in January.

Echoing their position since Trump's victory, his lawyers argued in a letter that pursuing the case would interfere with the president-elect's preparations for his return to the White House and hinder his ability to lead the country. .

The lawyers, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, said voters' decision to return Trump to office should take precedence over the opinion of prosecutors, known in legal parlance as “the people of the State of New York.” .

The People of the Nations have issued a warrant that overrides the People's (district attorneys') motives, Blanche and Bove wrote to Merchan. This case must be closed immediately.

Otherwise, they warn, extended calls would overlap with Trump's second term.

“This is a decisive victory for President Trump. The Manhattan case hoax is now fully suspended and sentencing has been adjourned,” Trump communications director Steven Cheung said in a press release. “President Trump won a landslide victory as the American people issued a mandate to return him to office and eliminate all remnants of the witch hunt cases. All false legal attacks against President Trump are now destroyed and we we are focused on rebuilding America.

A dismissal would erase Trump's conviction, the first of a former US president. If the verdict stands and the case results in a conviction, Trump could be fined, given probation or up to four years in prison.

