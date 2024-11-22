Anies campaigns for Pramono, Jokowi and SBY to attend RIDO concert





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — 7th President Joko Widodo and 6th President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) will attend the People's Concert with the theme “Satu1n Jakarta” in Lapangan Banteng, Central Jakarta, Saturday (11/23) . The concert marked the last day of the 2024 election campaign which started at 13:00 WIB. SBY's support complements the support of the President of the Republic of Indonesia for the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono couple. “President Jokowi, God willing, has confirmed his presence. What is still provisional is Mr. SBY. At the moment we are still asking for confirmation, because he still has visits outside the region” , said Secretary of State Ridwan Kamil-Suswono (RIDO), winning team, Basri Baco in his statement in Jakarta, Friday. He said the Satu1n Jakarta People's Concert would bring together 20,000 Jakarta residents, supporters and volunteers. The popular concert will be hosted by renowned artists, such as Raja Dangdut Rhoma Irama, Vierratale, Element, Vita Alvia, Jiung, Trio Macan, Selvi Aprilia and many other artists. The reason why we carried the Satu1n Jakarta theme, continued Basri Baco, is that Jakarta is a multi-ethnic city with diverse regions and cultures. He hopes that Jakarta residents can actively participate in the Pilkada poll, which will take place on November 27, 2024. “The hope is that with this People's Party of Satu1n Jakarta, all of us Jakarta residents will be truly united to face the simultaneous elections on November 27 in peace, with all affection and full unity, so that we can go through this democratic process in good health and peacefully,” said Basri Baco. Apart from that, Basri further said, the popular Satu1n Jakarta concert is RIDO's way of providing free entertainment to Jakarta residents. “There was also a free culinary party, during which 25,000 portions were prepared for the people of Jakarta,” said Basri Baco. Unlike RIDO, the Pramono Anung-Rano couple received the support of the former governor of Jakarta. Among those supporting him are Fauzi Bowo and Anies Baswedan. Anies even went directly to campaign for Pamono-Rano. source: Between

