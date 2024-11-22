Politics
This week in the Russia-Ukraine war (November 22)
A look at recent news from sources around the world about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Political developments
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's peace proposal for the Russian-Ukrainian war is “unacceptable“, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. Erdogan's initiative would see the conflict frozen along current lines, as well as the creation of a demilitarized zone. Under the proposal, kyiv would not be able to join the NATO for 10 years.
To meet the needs of the Russian army, North Korea increases production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)including attack drones. Russia could provide technology to Pyongyang to support this effort, as well as other North Korean defense programs.
Estonia has expressed interest in buy Ukrainian-made weaponswhich could provide a source of revenue for Ukraine to continue its domestic production efforts. Ukraine currently prohibits military exports and all equipment produced in the country is intended for the Ukrainian armed forces.
Military assistance to Ukraine
British construction Storm Shadow missiles delivered to Ukraine may be available for use against targets in Russia. The United States supplies electronic components for the Storm Shadow and has refused permission to use its technology against targets in Russia.
Germany plans to deliver 4,000 roaming munitions drones in Ukraine from next month, PICTUREreported. Batches will include several hundred each month, according to the report. The drones would incorporate terrain analysis to allow them to continue on their targets even in the event of electronic warfare blocking communication with the operator.
Germany is also funding a deal between Finnish satellite operator ICEYE and German arms maker Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with synthetic aperture radar imaging.
The United States announced a $275 million security assistance program for Ukraine, which includes ammunition for rocket systems and artillery and anti-tank weapons. The United States will also begin sending antipersonnel landmines in Ukraine, reflecting a change in policy. Mines are “non-persistent”, meaning they become inert after a certain period of time.
Denmark donates 130 million euros ($138 million) to help finance Ukraine's defense industry, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Tuesday. “Our support is long-term,” Frederiksen said.
Battleground Updates
For the first time, the Ukrainian army fired an ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) into Russian territory. This attack comes after the Biden administration lifted restrictions on the use of these missiles against targets in Russia. The Wall Street Journalreported Recent Ukrainian strikes in Kursk injured a high-ranking North Korean general on Thursday.
Following the ATACMS strike, Russia launched a missile strike on Dnipro, Ukraine, employing a newly developed missile. intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM). Originally misclassified as an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the IRBM was adapted from the Russian RS-26 Rubezh missile system. In a statement Following the strike, Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the missile as “Oreshnik” and said the strike was carried out in response to Ukraine's ATACMS strikes.
“In combat conditions, one of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was also tested. In this case, with a ballistic missile in non-nuclear hypersonic equipment. Our missile launchers called it Oreshnik. The tests were passed. The goal of the launch has been achieved,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
American officialscalled This is an intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine, which has the characteristics of an intercontinental ballistic missile but does not carry a nuclear warhead.
The Pentagon does not plan a Russian presence nuclear response to the recent ATACMS strike in Russia. Moscow had already adjusted its nuclear doctrine in September by saying it would consider nuclear retaliation against conventional attacks by a nuclear power.
Russia launched an attack on Ukraine energy infrastructure earlier this week, in what authorities said was one of the largest attacks in recent months. A residential building was also hit, killing several people.
For 50 years, Forecast International intelligence reports have set the aerospace and defense industry standard for accurate research, analysis and projections. Our experienced analysts compile, evaluate and present accurate data to decision makers. FI's market research reports provide concise analysis of individual programs and identify market opportunities. Each report includes a program overview, detailed statistics, recent developments and competitive analysis, resulting in 10 or 15 year production forecasts. Let our market intelligence reports play a key role in reducing uncertainty and gaining insight into your specific market and its growth potential. Learn more about www.forecastinternational.com
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://dsm.forecastinternational.com/2024/11/22/this-week-in-the-russia-ukraine-war-november-22/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump's Criminal Cases Fail After Election How Did It Happen
- Top ping pong table sales rated by expert consumers
- Cuba: Earthquake – November 2024
- Having excellent relations with Saudi Arabia', Imran Khan on Bushra Bibi's remarks
- Boris Johnson, passage into Libration farce
- Jokowi and SBY expected to attend major RIDO campaign
- Gophers men's hockey hits the road again for series at Notre Dame
- Police report reveals new details of sexual assault claim against Pete Hegseth
- China will continue to work with Morocco to support each other's fundamental interests (Xi)
- This week in the Russia-Ukraine war (November 22)
- Police carry out controlled explosion near US embassy in London after suspicious package found
- End-of-year Tennis Banquet honors notable players