China will continue to work with Morocco to support each other's fundamental interests (Xi)





President Xi Jinping meets with Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan in Casablanca, Morocco, November 21, 2024. Xi met with Hassan during a technical stop in Casablanca after finishing his state visit to Brazil. Appointed by Morocco's King Mohammed VI, Hassan and Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch welcomed Xi at the airport. A welcome ceremony took place there. [Photo/Xinhua]

CASABLANCA, Morocco — President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China is willing to continue working with Morocco to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and promote greater development of the China-Morocco strategic partnership. Xi made the remarks while meeting with Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan during a technical stop in Casablanca, after completing his state visit to Brazil. Appointed by Morocco's King Mohammed VI, Hassan and Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch welcomed Xi at the airport. A welcome ceremony took place there. Xi asked Hassan to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to King Mohammed VI. Xi stressed that China and Morocco have witnessed healthy development of their relations, with fruitful practical cooperation and increasingly dynamic exchanges in various fields. In 2016, Xi said, King Mohammed VI paid a state visit to China, during which they held productive talks, taking China-Morocco relations to a new level. China is ready to work with Morocco to implement the results of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the 10th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Arab Cooperation, and work to achieve more results in matter of practical cooperation in various areas of the world. framework of Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said. President Xi Jinping arrives in Casablanca, Morocco, for a technical stopover on November 21, 2024, after completing his state visit to Brazil. Appointed by Morocco's King Mohammed VI, Morocco's Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch welcomed Xi at the airport. A welcome ceremony took place there. [Photo/Xinhua]

China supports Morocco's efforts to safeguard national security and stability, Xi added, calling on the two countries to expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges to strengthen public support for their friendship. For his part, Hassan conveyed King Mohammed VI's sincere greetings and warm welcome to Xi, affirming that bilateral relations have maintained good development momentum. He thanked China for its valuable support to Morocco during the COVID-19 pandemic, which the Moroccan people will never forget. The Moroccan royal family and government are firmly committed to further developing bilateral relations and are willing to maintain high-level exchanges with China and strengthen cooperation in various fields, he said. Chinese language and culture are very popular among the Moroccan people, Hassan said, expressing his hope to promote bilateral people-to-people exchanges. Noting that the two countries have similar positions on many issues, he said the Moroccan side is ready to work with China to firmly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and stability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202411/22/WS674072b5a310f1265a1cf222.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos