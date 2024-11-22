Trump's Criminal Cases Fail After Election How Did It Happen





Top line

President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in his New York criminal case was officially delayed Friday, potentially until he leaves office, after the other three criminal cases against him were already on the verge of being killed or delayed for years as he takes office, mirroring the way the ex-president's legal courts His strategy of dragging out his prosecutions as long as possible ultimately prevented him from facing most of his criminal charges.

Former President Donald Trump at an election night event on November 6 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump's election spelled the end of the two federal criminal cases against him, as prosecutors are reportedly winding down those investigations, and his criminal case in Georgia is expected to be postponed until at least 2029, which had left Trump's conviction in New York as the only charge. against him who resisted until Friday's decision to postpone.

New York criminal case: Trump's New York criminal case was the only one to go to trial, as he was convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records based on payments of hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, but he managed to delay his conviction. , initially scheduled for July, with Judge Juan Merchan agreeing in September to delay sentencing until after the election to avoid any perception of political bias.

Merchan then suspended deadlines in the case after prosecutors said they needed to evaluate how the case should move forward in light of Trump's election, and decided Friday to delay sentencing while Trump tries to have the verdict overturned due to his election and although it is not clear. While sentencing could be delayed, prosecutors said Tuesday that while they did not want the verdict thrown out entirely, they believed it would be fair to delay sentencing until after Trump leaves office.

Federal election case: Trump was indicted in August 2023 for trying to overturn the 2020 election, and although the case was originally scheduled to go to trial in March, proceedings were put on hold when Trump asked that the charges be dismissed because that he has presidential immunity, a request the Supreme Court granted in part in July, after the case took seven months to unravel, forcing prosecutors to revamp the indictment.

After the resumption, it was already too late to go to trial before election day. Special prosecutor Jack Smith extended the case by asking for some time to determine how to proceed and filing a new indictment, and Judge Tanya Chutkan pushed back some deadlines in debating the charges. against Trump can move forward, ensuring that there will be no decision, even on this single issue, before the election.

Federal documents case: Trump was indicted in June 2023 for allegedly concealing White House documents and obstructing the government's investigation into them, and the case was assigned to the Trump-appointed U.S. district judge, Aileen Cannon, who already had a reputation for being deferential to Trump in 2023. the investigation that led to her indictment.

While Cannon had initially scheduled the case to go to trial in May, Trump filed a number of motions to try to drag out the case which Cannon was slow to rule on, with the judge ultimately ruling in May to put the trial on hold indefinitely while the questions were still pending. then dismissing the charges entirely in July and while the special prosecutor appealed Cannon's decision, Smith asked that that appeal be put on hold while he decides how to move forward in light of Trump's election .

Georgia election case: Trump and his allies were indicted in August 2023 for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and while no trial date for Trump has been set in that case, the Georgia County district attorney Fulton, Fani Willis, requested that a trial be held in In August, Trump and his co-defendants requested that Willis be disqualified from the case because of her romantic relationship with lead prosecutor Nathan Wade.

While a court ruled in March that Willis could stay on the case but Wade had to resign, the case is still on hold while an appeals court considers the issue, which it will only hear not until December, and although Trump cannot escape state charges as president, his court is expected to stay the criminal case against him until he leaves its functions.

Will Trump's New York conviction move forward?

It's unclear what will happen with Trump's sentencing now that Merchan has postponed it indefinitely. The judge must first rule on two of Trump's motions to throw out the verdict against him, with the president-elect arguing both that his conviction should be overturned because of his election and because of the Court's decision supreme granting him a certain criminal immunity. costs. That won't be decided until at least Dec. 9, when Merchan has requested that all documents relating to the dispute over Trump's verdict be submitted. Even if Merchan quickly decides to uphold the guilty verdict, that doesn't necessarily mean Trump's conviction would occur before Inauguration Day. Prosecutors said in a letter to the judge Tuesday that while they do not believe the charges against Trump should be dropped entirely, they believe the court must balance the case against Trump with Trump's presidency, suggesting that one way to do this would be to postpone the Trump case. conviction until he leaves office. Even if Merchan doesn't buy into the idea, Trump could also appeal Merchan's decisions upholding the verdict, which could further lengthen the proceedings before sentencing can take place.

To watch

Smith is expected to end the federal government's two criminal charges against Trump in the coming months before Inauguration Day, although it remains unclear how he will do so. The special prosecutor has asked Chutkan and the appeals court to extend deadlines in his two federal cases while he decides how to proceed, with status reports expected in both cases by Dec. 2 that will outline his plans. The special prosecutor said in his letter to Chutkan that the Justice Department would follow its policy of not prosecuting sitting presidents, and reports suggest that Smith intends to resign before Trump takes office. With the Georgia case still on pause, several reports suggest that Trump's lawyers are preparing to ask the court to dismiss the case against him entirely on the grounds that he would become president, although it remains to be seen how that will take place.

What about civil cases prevail?

Unlike the federal criminal charges against Trump, pending civil cases against Trump, including in federal courts, are expected to be affected by his election, similar to the Supreme Court's precedent in Clinton v. Trump. Jones found that sitting presidents can still be held liable in civil court for acts committed before they took office. . This means that the two defamation cases brought by writer E. Jean Carroll against Trump, as well as the civil fraud case against Trump and his associates, will not be affected, since Trump is appealing the rulings against him in those cases. business. It also means that if the appeals court upholds the rulings, Trump will still be liable for the more than $90 million he owes in Carroll's two cases and more than $470 million in the civil fraud case . Trump is also being sued in civil court by Democratic lawmakers and Capitol police officers for his role in the Jan. 6 riots, and judges have already ruled that he is not immune from those lawsuits.

Will Trump take revenge on prosecutors and judges?

Trump has vowed revenge on his political enemies when he takes back the White House and has singled out Smith as someone he wants revenge against, threatening to deport the special adviser even though he is not an immigrant. Others involved in the Trump cases and whom he has attacked include Carroll, Merchan and Willis, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who respectively sued and tried the civil fraud case. On the other hand, Cannon may be rewarded by future President Trump, as he has repeatedly praised the judge for her favorable rulings in the documents case. ABC News reported before the election that Cannon was on Trump's shortlist for attorney general, and there was also talk that she could secure a more prestigious judicial appointment, including as a Supreme Court nominee.

