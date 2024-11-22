Jokowi and Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin campaign at Gedhe Market, Klaten





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, once again participated in the campaign activities of the governor-deputy governor candidate duo of Central Java Number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen, on Friday, November 22, 2024. This Once, the campaign took place in Klaten Regency, Central Java.

According to Tempo's observations, Jokowi and Luthfi-Yasin began their activities by organizing Friday prayers at the Al Aqsa Grand Mosque. That afternoon, Jokowi wore his white shirt and black pants. Meanwhile, Luthfi-Yasin looks compact in a blue shirt.

However, if Luthfi wears cream colored pants. Yasin looked relaxed wearing a sarong.

After Friday prayers, the three of them had lunch with their group in one of the neighborhood restaurants. After that, they moved to the place where the campaign started, on Jalan Ronggowarsito Klaten.

Their arrival outside the cafe was greeted by hundreds of locals who immediately gathered around the three of them. Residents also rushed to shake hands and ask for group photos. For several minutes, Jokowi and Luthfi-Yasin stopped at a cafe for a moment before launching the campaign.

The Central Java gubernatorial election campaign was enhanced with a cultural parade from the starting point to Pasar Gedhe Klaten. Jokowi and Luthfi-Yasin rode in an open jeep while handing out T-shirts.

The end point of the campaign takes place at the Gedhe Klaten market with the cheap market. The largest market in the area was immediately invaded by hundreds of residents who filled the market courtyard.

When met shortly before the start of the trip at the Klaten Gedhe market, Jokowi said that he was with Luthfi-Yasin in Klaten that day.

“Today’s agenda is Klaten,” Jokowi responded briefly.

The father of the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was also asked about his intention to vote in the 2024 regional election (Pilkada) on November 27.

“Solo. At Sumber TPS,” he said.

Asked about Gibran's plans to vote, Jokowi also said his eldest son would also vote in Solo. “(And Gibran?) Solo,” he replied again.

According to information collected by Tempo, after leaving Klaten, Jokowi and Luthfi-Yasin will also visit Karanganyar Regency this afternoon.

