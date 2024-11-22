Decryption of PM Modis' message to China

Three important meetings between Indian and Chinese leaders have given observers the feeling that the two countries are growing closer again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, in October on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. This was followed by a meeting between Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Around the same time, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was in Vientiane, Laos, shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun. Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping comes five years after the second informal India-China bilateral summit at Mahabalipuram in Tamil. Nadu in 2019. China's violation of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in early 2020, leading to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers, stalled bilateral engagement. process.

Despite sporadic engagements on a few occasions, bilateral relations have remained strained over the past four years. The coldness was evident at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in 2022, when Modi and Xi limited their interaction to a simple handshake. The two leaders crossed paths again at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2023. Little enthusiasm was seen after a brief meeting between the two, which the Chinese newspaper described as held at the request of the latter.

Last month's bilateral engagements, however, generated a different kind of enthusiasm. The Chinese communiqué on the Modi-Xi meeting described the two countries as important members of the Global South and said they should also shoulder their international responsibility, set an example in strengthening the strength and unity of developing countries and help promote a multipolar world. For its part, the Indian Foreign Ministry was also positive, suggesting that stable, predictable and friendly bilateral relations between the world's two largest nations will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity. In an article on 'X', Rajnath Singh described his talks with Dong as extremely productive. In Rio, Jaishankar emphasized that countries were working constructively within the BRICS and SCO framework, and our cooperation within the G20 was also evident.

As might be expected, the evolving relationship between India and China is generating a lot of commentary. The Global Times said there are encouraging signs that China-India relations are making progress. Some have suggested that India's economic constraints have pushed it to restore normalcy with its neighbor, while others have argued that China wants to exploit India's tensions with the West.

There are two types of strategic analysts among China watchers: hawks and doves. Hawks believe that a thaw between the two countries is impossible. They cite examples to support the idea that the northern neighbor cannot be trusted. Then there are the doves who believe that despite the challenges, the two countries must and will work together. Jawahar Lal Nehru was known for his conciliatory views on India-China relations. In fact, I can say that we will always leave the door open to an honorable settlement with China, he asserted in 1963, even in

faced with a humiliating defeat that it inflicted on India.

However, the number of doves is declining as the appetite for a romantic approach to bilateral relations diminishes, especially after the Galwan incident. On a lighter note, doves are now big suspects. Last year, Indian agencies captured a pigeon wandering suspiciously near a Mumbai port. He had rings attached to his feet that had Chinese letters on them. He was detained for eight months before being released in April this year, after a thorough investigation into possible espionage attempts by the Chinese. Even the Congress party, long accused of being indifferent towards China, is seeking to burnish its image by hawkishly attacking the Modi government for its gullibility and naivety towards China.

The Modi government's China policy is pragmatic and realistic. He understands that the bilateral relationship cannot be put into a specific category of friend or foe. This will remain volatile with both countries having both differences and convergences on bilateral and international issues, as Jaishankar told his counterpart. India also remembers that despite dozens of agreements between the two countries since the 1993 Peace and Tranquility Agreement, China's violations of the LAC region have continued unabated. In 2013, then Defense Minister AK Antony told the Indian Parliament that while his government was signing border agreements with China in 2012 and 2013, more than 400 transgressions were being committed by the Chinese military between 2010 and 2013.

This is why the Modi government has been cautiously optimistic about the future of bilateral relations. While welcoming the thaw, Modi stressed the importance of properly handling disputes and disputes, and advised that ties should be stable, predictable and amicable. Jaishankar reiterated that mutual sensitivity, mutual respect and mutual interest should be the touchstone for improving ties. As China continues to take risks, saying that the improvement of bilateral relations in the future will largely depend on the sincerity of the Indian side, and that India's policy of separating from China has failed and that India cannot benefit from hostility or decoupling. of China, and this even makes it difficult for India to achieve its own development, Indian leaders have kindly but firmly told their Chinese counterparts that their foreign policy is principled and consistent, marked by thoughtful thinking and action independent. Jaishankar told Wang Yi that we were against unilateral approaches aimed at establishing dominance and that India did not view its relations through the prism of other nations.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed the crucial message that India is not only strongly committed to a multipolar world, but also to a multipolar Asia. Some say that a new beginning is beginning in bilateral relations. But what India wants is a new understanding from China to address old challenges and new opportunities.

The writer, president of the India Foundation, is part of the BJP. Opinions are personal