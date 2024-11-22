Politics
Decryption of PM Modis' message to China
November 23, 2024 at 01:35 IST
First published on: November 23, 2024 at 01:35 IST
Three important meetings between Indian and Chinese leaders have given observers the feeling that the two countries are growing closer again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, in October on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. This was followed by a meeting between Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Around the same time, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was in Vientiane, Laos, shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun. Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping comes five years after the second informal India-China bilateral summit at Mahabalipuram in Tamil. Nadu in 2019. China's violation of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in early 2020, leading to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers, stalled bilateral engagement. process.
Despite sporadic engagements on a few occasions, bilateral relations have remained strained over the past four years. The coldness was evident at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in 2022, when Modi and Xi limited their interaction to a simple handshake. The two leaders crossed paths again at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2023. Little enthusiasm was seen after a brief meeting between the two, which the Chinese newspaper described as held at the request of the latter.
Last month's bilateral engagements, however, generated a different kind of enthusiasm. The Chinese communiqué on the Modi-Xi meeting described the two countries as important members of the Global South and said they should also shoulder their international responsibility, set an example in strengthening the strength and unity of developing countries and help promote a multipolar world. For its part, the Indian Foreign Ministry was also positive, suggesting that stable, predictable and friendly bilateral relations between the world's two largest nations will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity. In an article on 'X', Rajnath Singh described his talks with Dong as extremely productive. In Rio, Jaishankar emphasized that countries were working constructively within the BRICS and SCO framework, and our cooperation within the G20 was also evident.
As might be expected, the evolving relationship between India and China is generating a lot of commentary. The Global Times said there are encouraging signs that China-India relations are making progress. Some have suggested that India's economic constraints have pushed it to restore normalcy with its neighbor, while others have argued that China wants to exploit India's tensions with the West.
There are two types of strategic analysts among China watchers: hawks and doves. Hawks believe that a thaw between the two countries is impossible. They cite examples to support the idea that the northern neighbor cannot be trusted. Then there are the doves who believe that despite the challenges, the two countries must and will work together. Jawahar Lal Nehru was known for his conciliatory views on India-China relations. In fact, I can say that we will always leave the door open to an honorable settlement with China, he asserted in 1963, even in
faced with a humiliating defeat that it inflicted on India.
However, the number of doves is declining as the appetite for a romantic approach to bilateral relations diminishes, especially after the Galwan incident. On a lighter note, doves are now big suspects. Last year, Indian agencies captured a pigeon wandering suspiciously near a Mumbai port. He had rings attached to his feet that had Chinese letters on them. He was detained for eight months before being released in April this year, after a thorough investigation into possible espionage attempts by the Chinese. Even the Congress party, long accused of being indifferent towards China, is seeking to burnish its image by hawkishly attacking the Modi government for its gullibility and naivety towards China.
The Modi government's China policy is pragmatic and realistic. He understands that the bilateral relationship cannot be put into a specific category of friend or foe. This will remain volatile with both countries having both differences and convergences on bilateral and international issues, as Jaishankar told his counterpart. India also remembers that despite dozens of agreements between the two countries since the 1993 Peace and Tranquility Agreement, China's violations of the LAC region have continued unabated. In 2013, then Defense Minister AK Antony told the Indian Parliament that while his government was signing border agreements with China in 2012 and 2013, more than 400 transgressions were being committed by the Chinese military between 2010 and 2013.
This is why the Modi government has been cautiously optimistic about the future of bilateral relations. While welcoming the thaw, Modi stressed the importance of properly handling disputes and disputes, and advised that ties should be stable, predictable and amicable. Jaishankar reiterated that mutual sensitivity, mutual respect and mutual interest should be the touchstone for improving ties. As China continues to take risks, saying that the improvement of bilateral relations in the future will largely depend on the sincerity of the Indian side, and that India's policy of separating from China has failed and that India cannot benefit from hostility or decoupling. of China, and this even makes it difficult for India to achieve its own development, Indian leaders have kindly but firmly told their Chinese counterparts that their foreign policy is principled and consistent, marked by thoughtful thinking and action independent. Jaishankar told Wang Yi that we were against unilateral approaches aimed at establishing dominance and that India did not view its relations through the prism of other nations.
Prime Minister Modi conveyed the crucial message that India is not only strongly committed to a multipolar world, but also to a multipolar Asia. Some say that a new beginning is beginning in bilateral relations. But what India wants is a new understanding from China to address old challenges and new opportunities.
The writer, president of the India Foundation, is part of the BJP. Opinions are personal
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/decoding-pm-modis-message-to-china-9685083/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why have there already been 23 Missouri earthquakes in November?
- 2024 simultaneous regional elections, Saïd Didu calls on voters not to vote for candidates supported by Jokowi
- UK weather: Met Office warning as multi-hazard Storm Burt approaches | uk weather
- City celebrates opening of new Robinette Community & Senior Center
- How Donald Trump's Second Term Could Affect Hiring and Retention of Immigrant Talent
- WHO extends public health emergency against mpox
- Policy Highlights, Week of November 18, 2024 – Center for Data Innovation
- New layoffs hit U.S. freight companies
- Ice hockey elevates AHA play in Lindenwood
- Who's who in Kemi Badenoch's inner circle?
- Trump money sentencing postponed indefinitely, judge says
- Gurn Energy Welcomes Former Indonesian Foreign Minister HE Retno Marsudi to its Board of Directors