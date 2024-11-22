Judge indefinitely delays Trump's sentencing in hush money caseExBulletin





Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump takes a break before speaking at a campaign rally September 25 in Mint Hill, North Carolina. Brandon Bell/Getty Images .

switch captionBrandon Bell/Getty Images

A New York judge has agreed to postpone sentencing indefinitely in a criminal case against President-elect Donald Trump. The judge, Juan Merchan, said he was adjourning sentencing scheduled for Nov. 26 and cleared the way for Trump's lawyers to file a motion to dismiss.

The ruling marks another victory for the president-elect, who is expected to return to the White House in January just as his other criminal trials are also stalled.

And it follows several filings by District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who prosecuted Trump, and Trump's lawyers, who have both expressed interest in further suspending the conviction while debating whether the case should be dismissed outright or whether the president-elect should still be. continued.

Lawyers will argue dismissing the case

Following his conviction, the United States Supreme Court ruled in a separate case that presidents have immunity for official acts they perform in the line of duty.

Trump's legal team then argued that various testimony in the secrecy case, such as that from former White House employees, and evidence such as statements made while he was president violated the ruling because These were official acts and therefore excluded from prosecution.

Bragg argued that the jury's deliberations, which preceded the Supreme Court's decision in July, should also carry weight. Prosecutors nonetheless stressed that they “deeply respect the Office of the President” and that Trump’s inauguration in January raises unprecedented legal questions. They suggested sentencing could be delayed until after Trump finishes his presidential term after 2028.

The decision to stay proceedings comes after the U.S. Department of Justice announced it would take steps to end two federal lawsuits against Trump, focused on his alleged efforts to cling to power after the 2020 election and on accusations that he kept classified documents during his March term. -a-Lago station. The DOJ has long had a policy of not prosecuting a sitting president. And proceedings in the Georgia criminal trial accusing Trump of conspiring to corrupt the results of the 2020 election in those states are also indefinitely stayed.

In Merchan's Friday order, he also set a timetable for Trump's legal team to file a motion to dismiss. His lawyers must file their request for dismissal by December 2 and prosecutors will have until December 9 to respond.

In May, Trump became the first former or sitting U.S. president to be convicted of criminal charges. The jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Friday's filing is part of a series of post-verdict legal victories in the Trump case: Merchan postponed sentencing twice for the second time after Election Day to avoid appearing politically motivated.

Trump's team welcomed Friday's news. “In a decisive victory for President Trump, the Manhattan Affair hoax is now fully suspended and sentencing is adjourned,” said Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, reiterating Trump's belief, without evidence , that the trials are politically motivated against him. “All false legal attacks against President Trump are now destroyed and we focus on rebuilding America.”

Campaign tool throughout the 2024 elections

After about a day and a half of deliberations, 12 New York jurors said they unanimously agreed that Trump falsified business records to conceal a secret $130,000 payment to the adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Trump used the conviction as a fundraising and campaign tool. Within 24 hours of the guilty verdict, Trump's campaign was boasting of having raised millions of dollars. As a GOP presidential candidate, he regularly discussed the trial at campaign events. He also discussed other trials in New York, including his company's civil fraud trial, in which he was ordered to pay more than $450 million; and a civil defamation trial in which he was ordered to pay $83 million to writer E. Jean Carroll.

The jury in the financial silence case heard from 22 witnesses during about four weeks of testimony in Manhattan Criminal Court. Jurors also weighed other evidence, primarily documents such as phone records, bills and checks addressed to Michael Cohen, Trump's once-loyal “fixer” who said he paid Daniels to keep his dating history secret. an alleged affair with the former president.

The facts relating to the payments and invoices characterized as legal services were not in dispute. What prosecutors had to prove was that Trump falsified the records in order to commit another crime in this case, thereby violating New York's election law that makes it a crime to “do two or more people.” [to] conspiring to promote or prevent the election of any person to public office by unlawful means. »

The verdict came more than a year after a grand jury indicted Trump on March 30, 2023, marking the first time a former or sitting president faced criminal charges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/22/g-s1-35393/donald-trump-sentencing-hush-money-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos