Who's who in Kemi Badenoch's inner circle?





1 minute reading Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has finalized senior appointments to her behind-the-scenes team, which includes former minister Lee Rowley as chief of staff and former Boris Johnson adviser Henry Newman as deputy. Badenoch beat Robert Jenrick to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party and Leader of the Opposition (LOTO) earlier this month. As well as appointing his first shadow cabinet, which included the appointment of senior Tory MPs Mel Stride and Priti Patel as shadow chancellor and shadow foreign minister respectively, Badenoch recruited allies for his LOTO operation. Lee Rowley, the former Conservative MP for north-east Derbyshire, is his chief of staff. He was housing minister in the last Conservative government before losing his seat in the July general election. Newman, a former special adviser to Johnson and Michael Gove, will serve as deputy chief of staff. Separately, Robert Rams has been appointed head of the office, while Victoria Hewson, a former special adviser who worked at the Foreign Office and the Department of Northern Ireland, is Badenoch's political director. Dylan Sharpe has been appointed as Badenoch's official spokesperson. He served as her media advisor while she was in former Prime Minister Sunak's cabinet. Daniel El-Gamry, another former Badenoch special adviser, will serve as engagement manager. Other appointments include: Luke Gardiner – Head of Strategic Initiatives

James Roberts – political secretary

Stephen Alton – deputy political secretary

David Goss – private secretary

Sonia Zvedeniuk – senior advisor

Sonia Zvedeniuk – senior advisor

Lottie Moore and Prue Chapman – advisors

