How Donald Trump's Second Term Could Affect Hiring and Retention of Immigrant Talent





As Donald Trump prepares to become president again, employers across the country are asking one question: What's happening to their foreign-born workers?

Immigration has been a major priority for Trump during his first presidential term, as well as his campaign this year. During his previous administration, he instituted a travel ban against certain countries, pursued a family separation policy, decided to significantly reduce the number of green cards available and temporarily suspended H-1B visas. During his campaign this year, Trump said he wanted to involve the military in mass deportations.

Those promises, coupled with his past track record, have employers scrambling to figure out how to retain the foreign-born workers they have now and recruit the talent they'll need in the future.

We get a lot of phone calls about: What should I do? Can you file my petition now? Let's get in right away, Michael Neifach, managing director and immigration attorney at Jackson Lewis, told Fortune. No one has an easy answer.

Fortune spoke with four immigration attorneys to understand how the labor landscape might change in the coming years. They say that some jobs are more at risk than others, that visa refusals will further increase and that hiring will become more difficult.

It will make it more difficult to bring in outside talent, immigration lawyer Robert Tsigler told Fortune. He adds that employing immigrant talent is already a complex, difficult and opaque process, but I think it will get even worse.

Prepare for a wave of visa refusals

Companies know that the process of recruiting and retaining foreign-born white-collar workers will become more difficult. And much of that expectation is based on how H-1B visas, designed for specialized occupations, were handled under the previous Trump presidency.

About 8 percent of H-1B visa applications were denied in 2010, a figure that has remained broadly stable for years. However, during the first year of the Trump presidency, denials jumped to 13%, reaching 24% in 2018 and 21% in 2019, according to a 2022 report from the National Foundation for American Policy. The year Biden took office, H-1B denials fell back to about 4%.

During the first administration, there were a record number of visa denials, Taylor Lewellyn, legal editor at Brightmine, a people data and human resources analytics company, told Fortune. We can probably expect this trend to continue, and there will be barriers to obtaining work visas and green cards for foreign workers.

In addition to anticipating an increase in visa denials, Grant Sovern, an immigration attorney at Quarles & Brady, tells Fortune there will likely be increased restrictions on them. The previous Trump administration temporarily suspended new H-1B visas. The former president's former senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller, also proposed eliminating the lottery system for H-1Bs and awarding them only to the highest-paying jobs.

H-1B work visas have been the most common visa used by employers to employ foreign professional workers, which is why it was such a prominent target during the first Trump administration. It's likely we'll see this again, Lewellyn says.

It is important to note that when Trump begins his second term, both the House and Senate will have a Republican majority, giving Trump more support to implement his policies. Since Congress is all in the same party as the president and the Supreme Court, it could be that Congress actually changes the laws regarding immigration, Sovern says.

Entry level jobs are most at risk

While almost all industries rely on foreign talent, certain sectors and job types will be more affected than others by anti-immigration policies.

Healthcare, engineering and technology, for example, rely heavily on highly skilled talent born abroad via H-1B visas. International workers make up nearly half of scientists and engineers with doctorates in the United States. And in 2019, foreign-born people made up nearly a quarter of all U.S. employees working in science, technology, engineering and math fields, according to one study. American Immigration Council 2022 Report.

But Neifach is careful to add that while some sectors will be hit harder by the visa crackdown, none will emerge unscathed. I don't think any industry is immune to that, he says.

Lewellyn adds that because H-1B visas rely on proof that a foreign worker is needed instead of a domestic employee, it will be harder for younger employees to make their case if these visas are restricted . Especially at start-up level companies without an established presence, which might receive more requests for evidence and more general scrutiny, she says.

An icy effect

The mere fact of Trump taking office could have a chilling effect on the number of foreign-born people who want to live and work in the United States.

I wouldn't be surprised if some people raise their hands and say, I'm not going to be able to do this now, let me find another opportunity, says Neifach.

Trump could also make changes to the H-4 EAD program, which allows spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in the country. This would make it much less attractive for foreign-born workers to continue their work in the United States.

If this program is canceled, many spouses of H-1B holders will lose their work authorization, Lewellyn says. This will make employment in the United States less attractive to skilled foreign workers and hamper their efforts to obtain authorization to work in this country.

All eyes are on Elon Musk and his entourage

Trump may be about to begin his second presidential term, but those around him look very different than they did eight years ago.

Billionaire Peter Thiel supported Trump during his first presidential campaign, but he was an exception. This time around, however, Trump won over other Silicon Valley tech businessmen like David Sacks and Marc Andreessen. But it is Elon Musk who stands out for his particularly close contact with the new president, and Trump even tapped him to head the Department of Government Effectiveness.

Musk's influence could soften Trump's plans to limit work visas because of the tech industry's reliance on foreign workers, some lawyers say.

Some of his close advisers, including Elon Musk, come from companies where we understand the importance of having highly skilled workers able to come and work for American companies, Neifach says.

But he's reluctant to guess how exactly this will manifest itself when it comes to future immigration policies. It's hard to say exactly how this will play out.

