Prominent Republican strategist blames Trump for bringing chaos | Donald Trump





As Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump's first nominee for attorney general, withdrew after eight days due to sexual misconduct allegations and more, and Trump's new pick, Pam Bondi, did so -even the subject of intense scrutiny, a top Republican strategist chastised the president-elect for bringing chaos back to Washington.

Inadequate oversight, impatience, disregard for qualifications and a thirst for revenge created chaos and controversy for Mr. Trump before he was even in office, said Karl Rove, formerly known as George W. Bushs Brain, in the Wall Street Journal.

The price of all this will be missed opportunities to consolidate popular support for the new president. But at least it will make good TV.

Gaetz, 42 and a far-right congressman from Florida, has denied any wrongdoing but lost Senate support because of the sensation caused by an unpublished report from the House Ethics Committee regarding allegations of sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared[ing] inappropriate images or videos on the floor of the house, abuse[ing] state identification documents, convert[ing] campaign funds for personal use, and/or accept[ing] a bribe, improper gratification or prohibited gift.

Gaetz was torpedoed by Republican U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Senator-elect John Curtis of Utah, who had indicated a lack of support for the former representatives' confirmation to Congress. Bondi, 59 and a former Florida attorney general, seemed more likely to gain support.

Ana Navarro, a Republican strategist turned critic of President-elect Trump, told CNN that Bondi was a traditional Republican turned Maga, adding: I'll tell you, she's not an ogre. She's not an idiot.

Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, told reporters that Bondi was a grand slam, a touchdown, a hole-in-one, an ace, a triple, a slam dunk, an Olympic gold medal, adding : It will be confirmed quickly because it deserves to be confirmed quickly.

Bondi has close and long-standing ties to Trump. Part of his defense team during his first indictment, for attempting to extract political dirt from Ukraine, she holds a position with the America First Policy Institute, a far-right group created by Trump advisor Stephen Miller.

Democrats view Bondi's lobbying work on behalf of Qatar, his support of Trump's lie that his 2020 defeat was the result of election fraud and a 2013 Trump-related scandal less favorably.

As Florida's attorney general, Bondi had said she was considering joining a lawsuit brought by students duped by Trump University, a short-lived, fraudulent, for-profit venture of the president-elect that was shut down. Four days later, Bondi received a $25,000 donation from a Trump nonprofit. Bondi never joined the trial. She and Trump have denied any wrongdoing, but Trump paid a $2,500 fine for violating federal tax laws.

Other Trump picks face continued uncertainty, including Pete Hegseth, the Fox News host nominated for defense secretary. Widely considered unqualified, war veteran Hegseth is the subject of a released police report regarding an alleged sexual assault in California in 2017.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Register for The Stakes Presidential Transition

We'll guide you through the aftermath of the US election and the transition to a Trump presidency.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

On Thursday, Hegseth said: As far as the media is concerned, the matter has been thoroughly investigated and I have been completely exonerated.

The Washington Post reported that Republican senators widely viewed Hegseth as a good choice alongside more traditional selections for other cabinet posts, including Marco Rubio, the Florida senator nominated for secretary of state, and Mike Waltz, the member of the Florida Congress chosen as national security advisor.

Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma senator, told the Post: “We live in a time where everyone's past is exposed, regardless of their circumstances, and people form opinions before they have time to know everything. the truth. The good news is that there is actually a full report and you can read it for yourselves. I don't think it's possible to call it sexual assault.

But North Dakota's Kevin Cramer of the Armed Services Committee told NBC that the police report is a pretty big problem, given that we have a sexual assault problem in our military. You know, that's why you do background checks. This is why you hold hearings. This is why you need to go through careful examination. I'm not going to prejudge it, but yes, it's a pretty worrying accusation.

Questions also swirl around vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s pick for health secretary. An allegation of sexual misconduct toward a babysitter has resurfaced. Kennedy said he didn't remember, but he also apologized. CNN, meanwhile, unearthed comments from 2016 in which Kennedy previously compared Trump to Hitler and praised descriptions of his supporters as Nazis.

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman named director of national intelligence, is vilified on the left for her positions on Russia, Ukraine and Syria, and distrusted on the right for her support of the Iran nuclear deal and opposition to wars trade with China.

And Linda McMahon, the World Wrestling Entertainment impresario chosen to be secretary of Education, a department Trump wants to eliminate, is accused in a lawsuit of failing to stop an employee from sexually abusing children. McMahon has not commented.

Away from Trump's nascent Cabinet, Georgia congresswoman and far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene has been tapped to lead a House subcommittee linked to a newly designed agency, the so-called Department of Government Effectiveness . It is not an official government department and details are vague. It was proposed by Trump as a mission by unelected tech mogul Elon Musk to cut the federal budget by billions of dollars, for which he was partnered with Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran against Trump for office. Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Greene has promised to fire bureaucrats deemed underperforming or surplus to requirements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/22/karl-rove-trump-wall-street-journal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos