Judge in secret Trump trial delays sentencing to determine whether case should be dropped





The judge presiding over the secret trial of Donald Trump in New York on Friday postponed the sentencing, scheduled for next week, in order to allow more time for debates on the advisability of dismissing the case.

State Judge Juan Merchan ruled after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said in a court filing this week that it would not oppose a motion by Trump's lawyers to delay his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

In a brief order, Merchan set new deadlines in early December for Trump's lawyers and prosecutors to present their arguments on whether to dismiss the case in light of his election to the presidency. The defense must file its case by December 2 and the prosecution has until December 9 to respond.

Merchan also delayed a decision on another outstanding issue, whether the verdict should be overturned because of the Supreme Court's decision regarding presidential immunity. He was initially expected to rule on these motions by November 19.

He did not set a new date for sentencing. Trump is expected to be sworn in as president on January 20.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung called the ruling a “decisive victory” for the president-elect and criticized the affair as a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.”

Trump was scheduled to be sentenced on November 26, but his lawyers argued that the sentencing hearing and the entire case should be “immediately abandoned” because of the protections of presidential immunity, which he said they are already in place because of his “overwhelming victory” on election day.

Just as a sitting president is completely immune from criminal proceedings, so too is President Trump as president-elect, Trump's lawyers, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, argued in a court filing Wednesday.

They also argued that he could not be sentenced after his term because that would be too long to wait.

Trump announced last week that he planned to nominate Blanche and Bove to senior positions at the Justice Department in his new administration.

Manhattan prosecutors said they would challenge Trump's effort to dismiss the hush money case but acknowledged his sentencing may have to happen after he leaves office.

The People deeply respect the Office of the President, are aware of the demands and obligations of the Presidency, and recognize that Defendants' inauguration will raise unprecedented legal questions,” their filing states.

Given the need to balance competing constitutional interests, consideration should be given to various non-removal options that may address concerns raised by pending post-trial criminal proceedings during the presidency, such as postponing all remaining criminal proceedings until after the end of the trial. end of the defendants' next presidential term, prosecutors added.

Trump was found guilty on all counts in May after a week-long trial in which he was accused of falsifying business records to conceal the hush money reimbursement his lawyer received from era, Michael Cohen, paid adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Daniels claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006, an allegation he denied.

Trump was first scheduled to be sentenced in July, but proceedings were postponed following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this month that expanded presidential immunity protections in a federal case against Trump. After the ruling, his lawyers said the New York conviction and underlying indictment should be thrown out, arguing that the Supreme Court's decision meant prosecutors should not have been allowed to use certain evidence from the trial against him.

The Manhattan jury's verdict marked the first time a former U.S. president was convicted of a crime. This case was the only one of four criminal cases brought against Trump after he left office in 2021 to go to trial.

Both federal cases are nearing completion following his Election Day victory, and a state case in Georgia is moving slowly as Trump and some of his co-defendants have sought to have the prosecutor disqualified. Their appeal was scheduled to be heard in December, but the appeals court abruptly canceled that hearing this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/judge-trump-hush-money-case-postpones-sentencing-consider-whether-case-rcna180861 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos