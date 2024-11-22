Indonesian citizens often take photos at President Joko Widodo's mosque in Abu Dhabi





Abu Dhabi, VIVA –Imam of President Joko Widodo Mosque Salman Alfarizi said that many Indonesian Citizens (WNI) or Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI) visited President Joko Widodo Mosque, located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates ( WATER). According to him, Fahri Hamzah, currently Deputy Minister of Housing and Residential Areas, also visited the mosque. Read also: Close to Prabowo, AKA is confident in the realization of its program with Cagub Ahmad Ali There are a lot of Indonesians. Tourists or visitors who go to Abu Dhabi on Umrah stop to take photos here at Jokowi Mosque, there are also Indonesian migrant workers who live everywhere, in Dubai, other areas, they visit here to take photos and “visited this mosque”, Salman said when meeting at President Joko Widodo's mosque, Abu Dhabi, Friday, November 22, 2024.   Journalists and the Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat join President Prabowo Subianto's visit to the United Arab Emirates Read also: Excited! Prabowo knows Larry the Cat, the cat in the British Prime Minister's office  Journalists and the Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat Palace participate in President Prabowo's visit to the United Arab Emirates   Journalists and the Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat join President Prabowo Subianto's visit to the United Arab Emirates Read also: Pocketing an investment of IDR 295,000 billion after visiting 5 countries, Prabowo Subianto: Thank God! Salman also admitted to being the imam of President Joko Widodo's mosque since its inauguration in December 2023. He said there is another imam who resides in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Since opening, I have been here for a year. So that's six years in total, but this mosque is only a year old. “There are two imams, one is me and the other is an Emirati imam, a local resident,” said the man from Pontianak, West Kalimantan. As the imam of President Joko Widodo's mosque, Salman admitted to receiving housing, educational and health facilities, and other benefits. Meanwhile, his residence is not far from President Joko Widodo's mosque. “If the Imam's house is here, it is on the right side of the mosque which is prepared for free electricity, free water, education, health, other benefits, salaries, etc.,” he explained. Furthermore, Salman said that the facilities at President Joko Widodo's mosque were very magnificent, with a congregation capacity of up to 2,000 to 2,500 people. However, he added, for the five obligatory daily prayers, there are sometimes not many worshipers, because the mosque is not located in a residential area. The congregation at dawn is about an hour and a half, as the surrounding area is not residential. So an office or an embassy. So if Friday is full, many people come to pray here. For regular prayers, there are prayer rooms, small surahs, so they are wrong in each of them. “The facilities of the mosque, Masya Allah, are magnificent and huge, they can accommodate more than 2,000, 2,500 people,” he concluded. Next page As the imam of President Joko Widodo's mosque, Salman admitted to receiving housing, educational and health facilities, and other benefits. Meanwhile, his residence is not far from President Joko Widodo's mosque.

